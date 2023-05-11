Sasol opens bursary applications for the 2024 academic year

AN all-inclusive undergraduate bursary from Sasol is open to students in high school who have a strong interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and have high test scores. In 2022 Sasol granted 255 bursaries to undergraduate, postgraduate, and university of technology students studying in South Africa for the 2023 academic year. Sasol bursaries are currently being used by approximately 560 students.

The bursaries are available to students who are wanting to study towards a B. Eng. or B. Sc. Eng. in a number of engineering fields or for a B. Sc. in Science and Metallurgy as well as B. Eng. Tech. in a variety of fields. Monica Luwes , manager of the graduate centre at Sasol said, the bursary programme isn’t just about developing their own pool of talent for the future , it is about developing a STEM ecosystem that will help the nation become more competitive and create better opportunities for the youth. “If you want to help innovate for a better world and solve problems for our communities, a career in STEM might be for you. If you’re granted one of our bursaries, you will not only gain tertiary education but also the opportunity to start and succeed in your career for the new decade,” Luwes said.

Luwes added that South Africa is facing a profound shortage of STEM skills. “ If you are in Grade 7 about to choose your subjects for matric, it’s a great idea to consider studying Mathematics and Physical Science. Good passes in these subjects will enable you to study STEM degrees at tertiary level. Remember, you will be using your Grade 11 results for your initial applications to universities and for bursaries,” Luwes explained. The bursary covers tuition fees, accommodation, meals, pocket money and an allowance for a laptop and a calculator. It also provides comprehensive bursary support to help students to reach their academic potential and to maintain their personal well-being. To be considered for the bursary, students need to get 60% for Mathematics, 60% for Physical Science and 60% for English. Upon the completion of studies, students may be offered an opportunity to join the Sasol Graduate Development Programme.