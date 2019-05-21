PEOPLE queue at a voting station in Gamalakhe, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, during South Africa’s sixth democratic general elections yesterday. Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)

Voter turn-out in the recent elections was the lowest, at 65.99%, since the advent of democracy in 1994. When 25 years ago, on April 27, the country had its first non-racial democratic election, an estimated 21.7million voters turned out to cast their ballots. However, in the recent May 8 poll, of the 26.7 million registered voters, only 17.6 million cast their ballots at the 22925 voting stations.

Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) spokesperson Kate Bapela said: “Civic and voter education was done for a year leading to 2019 elections. Registration weekend was done in March last year, and again in January. In addition, the IEC launched an advertising campaign on television, radio, newspapers and digital platforms.”

Voter turn-out in the 2014 poll was 73.48%, and five years prior, in 2009, was 77.3%.

Terry Tselane, the former vice-chairman of the IEC and now executive chairman of Joburg-based election advisory consultancy Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, said voter education was “compromised” because insufficient resources were committed to it.

Tselane said youth voters were probably “not inspired” by the parties’ messages. “The messages of the political parties, I do not think really resonate with what young people want.”

He said a low voter turn-out impinged upon the legitimacy of the election. “If you have very few people participating in the process, it does not inspire confidence that those who are in office actually enjoy the support of the majority of the people for whom they are responsible,” said Tselane.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, whose party will be the fourth-largest in South Africa’s sixth national Parliament, said: “We believe that we could have done better had the voter turn-out been higher. But nonetheless, we remain on a positive note.”

Hlengwa said the 9.8million registered voters who did not vote may be dismayed. “The material conditions of South Africans in the last 25 years have not changed. There is higher inequality, sluggish economic growth and general poverty in the country. There is a sense of voter apathy. The fundamental question voters are asking themselves is: voting, to what end?”

A further cause of lower voter turn-out, said Hlengwa, was the inclement weather.

Said Hlengwa: “Voter education needs to be something which is an ongoing factor in this country. But to say that voter turn-out would have a direct link to voter education, I doubt that’s the case.”

He said his party would “raise the issue” of the effectiveness of voter education with the IEC.

“The media are also duty bound to roll out voter education through their platforms to bump this project up,” said Hlengwa.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said he “wouldn’t really” attribute the low voter turn-out to a lack of extensive voter education ahead of the recent polls. “I would not put it down to that. I would put it down to the general disenchantment with our politics, a dissatisfaction with the political system.”

Mathekga said corruption had probably put a damper on voters’ enthusiasm to cast their ballots. “More reports of corruption, more revelations. There have never been such intensive reports on politics as we’ve seen now.”