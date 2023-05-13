The Billionaire Career is a book entrepreneurs will find useful

The book is an allegory of risk, playing to your strengths and discovering yourself to become successful in business. It tells the story of Dan, a man who wants more from his job and his life. He yearns to start his own business and for the freedom and control that being his own boss would give him, but he is faced with numerous challenges – for one thing, how to start a business with next to no money. But everything changes one day when he’s faced with a choice at work.

Along the way, Dan meets Galius and various mentors, who teach him to play to his strengths. They help him on his journey to creating a sustainable business. But will Dan be able to face his past and let go of the half-truths about himself that no longer serve him? Will he manage to mend the crack in his relationship with his parents so that he can find his way back home? The Billionaire Career reveals the secrets of creating wealth: knowing yourself, giving back, having a plan and implementing sustainable systems.

The story contains valuable information on how to create wealth, how to learn more about yourself, give back, and build sustainable business systems. In a time where ‘multiple income streams’ are the talk of the town, readers will easily relate to Dan, especially entrepreneurs or those in the early stages of owning their own businesses or who are still dreaming of starting their own companies.

In the book, business terminology such as shareholder value, risk vocabulary, and mentoring is used throughout Dan’s story. Strauss makes it easy to understand by painting a picture that brings perspective and clarity and pushes you out of your comfort zone. As in his previous book, the business term “Think above the line”, which Strauss created, comes into play once again. This time, it becomes even more clear what it means to “think above the line”, and you easily identify with Dan as an entrepreneur.