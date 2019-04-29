Bonnie Mbuli is one of the local TV personalities who have received both local and international acclaim, alongside the likes of comedian Trevor Noah and actresses Thuso Mbedu, Pearl Thusi, Nondumiso Tembe and Leleti Khumalo. Mbuli, who recently bowed out of her three-year presenting gig with SABC 3’s Afternoon Express, has joined the cast of the eagerly awaited season 1 of the BBC One series called Noughts and Crosses, where she portrays the character of Jasmine Hadley.

Noughts and Crosses is an adaptation of the first book in the novel series of the same name by Malorie Blackman.

The series is directed by Julian Holmes and Koby Adom.

Without giving away too much, due to contractual agreements, Mbuli said she felt honoured to be part of telling such a powerful and important story.

She believes the new venture is a stamp of black excellence and, “speaks to the young African child, that they too can dream beyond these borders”.

“That you are a global player and your gifts and talents can make a valuable contribution to the world, that the world is ready to hear from you.

“Step up, your hard work will not be in vain,” said Mbuli who is also the author of Eye Bags and Dimples.

Mbuli has been in the game since she was 13 venturing into radio and TV among other fields, and 25 years later, it shouldn’t be surprising that her star is shining even brighter.

But Mbuli has remained unfazed by the trends and changes that come with the industry because, as she said: “My daily quest is to find my own way of getting to where I want, and making sure that it aligns with my purpose.

“There’s always a new path to discover, we don’t all have to travel the same route to get there.

“I’ve had a really fulfilling career and I’m super proud and grateful for all I’ve achieved.”

Even with so many years in the industry, Mbuli said it still felt like it’s just the beginning, like she’s got a new wind blowing in her sails.

“I want to be an exception to the rules and circumstances that have been imposed on people of colour by oppression and our history as a country and the world.

“I still have a lot of dreams in my heart that will ultimately leave an inspiring legacy for my children and society,” she said.

On leaving Afternoon Express, Mbuli said that decision was not easy to make but was necessary for her growth.

“I’ve been there since its inception and it has grown to have a special place in my heart, but growth and change are inevitable and I feel positive about the end of this chapter.

“I’m grateful and like looking for what is unfolding on my path.”

Mbuli said she was happy about launching a collaborative bespoke make-up range with Yardley London next month.

“I’m excited about it, we’ve been working on it for a year now and it’s ready

“It’s called ‘BonnieXYardley’.

“I’ll also be focusing on my acting; there are some projects cooking which I can’t unveil yet, but let’s just say, this is my year, God has really blessed me,” she says.