South Africa - Paarl. 22.04.19. Italian singer/songwriter Andrea Bocelli belts it out to a sold-out audience during his live concert on Monday night at the Val De Vie estate near Paarl. Picture: Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Sunday Independent had an exclusive interview with Andrea Bocelli backstage at the Ticketpro Dome before his performance last week Thursday. With him were his wife Veronica Berti and Pinodi Benedette, head of digital, Universal Music, SA, who both helped with translation (Bocelli speaks mainly Italian). Sipho Mabaso conducted the interview.

What principle matters to you the most?

I take life as a blessing. I cherish everything. I still have a million other things to learn about life.

What did Caruso and Pavarotti mean to you?

They are two of the most important singers of all time. As a youngster, I listened to them from day one. They were the reason, they instilled the passion in me to get into music.

What was your experience when you were a lawyer?

I was never pushed to become an advocate or a lawyer. It was my choice, my own free will. We had many lawyers in the family. (His wife, Veronica Berti said some of Bocelli’s uncles were lawyers). It was something to see if I could do it, and that was it. I enjoyed it, like everything else I do.

Did it (being a lawyer) help you understand and interpret contracts in the music business?

Yes, it’s helped in some way, to understand the legalities of contracts. But, I have always had professionals who have looked after my career.

How do you feel before you step onto the stage?

It all depends on how my voice is actually that day and how I feel. If my voice is good, I feel great, I give it 100%. I want to do better, my very best. I still am a bit scared, because, I may not be performing 100%. Veronica Berti added: “He has stage fright, of course. You should feel his hands before he goes on stage, freezing.”

Why South Africa?

It’s not the first time I have been here. I came during the (2010) Fifa World Cup. Fascinating country. And there’s many opportunities here that you can’t experience in my country. You can be so close to nature. As you know there is not much of that in my country.

About the soccer accident which blinded you when you were 12 years old? Has that inspired you in any way?

No inspiration. You have to face life the way it is. If something happens in your life, you have to face it the way it is. I only had one accident in my life, having a voice. People ask me too much about that (the accident).

What is your dream for the world? (If you could change anything)

If I had one dream for the world, I would not be singing. If I knew how to fix the world, I certainly would not be singing. The most important dream for the world is, peace.

How do you wish to be remembered, your legacy?

A voice that pushed through with passion. And allow people to live passionately. To live ethically. To me remembered as a person of good strong ethics.