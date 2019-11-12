Female scientists win grants









From left: 2019 winners with H.E. Aurélien Lechevallier; Professor Martiale Zabaze-Kana, Unesco; Chelsea Tucker; Emma Platts, Yogandree Ramsamy; Busiswa Ndaba; Melissa Nel; Sinenhlanhla Sikhosana; Gilles Antoine, L’Oréal South Africa; Shantelle Claassen; and Dr Phil Mjwara, Department of Science and Innovation. L’ORÉAL South Africa has awarded research grants to seven young women scientists who have been described as exceptional. The researchers - five doctoral and two post-doctoral - were selected by a jury of independent experts for the scientific excellence of their work from more than 175 applicants. They were awarded the grant at a ceremony in Sandton last Thursday night, in front of a distinguished audience. This initiative serves one goal: to highlight scientific excellence of female researchers in South Africa in order to create role models, encourage other young women to become scientists and empower females to shape the future of the continent. The winners will travel to Dakar, Senegal, to attend the sub-Saharan Africa regional programme leadership ceremony. They will benefit from a training programme that will help strengthen their career. The objective is to empower them to break through the glass ceiling more easily. The first edition of the L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science South African National Programme highlights the French personal care company’s strong commitment to South African female scientists and its ambition to contribute to the development of scientific excellence.

The initiative began 21 years ago and has supported and raised the profile of 107 laureates and more than 3100 talented young doctoral and post-doctoral scientists, providing research grants in 117 countries. The sub-Saharan Africa regional programme saw significant growth since its inception in 2010. With the vision of reaching more female scientists across Africa, the first edition of the L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science South African National Young Talents programme was launched, this year.

“Today, there are not enough women scientists in Africa to drive change at the scale at which it is needed. Science and technology are among the principle keys to addressing these challenges. It is vital that women and men are empowered to contribute fully and equally to the development of solutions, foster innovation and enrich locally relevant research,” said Gilles Antoine, country manager of L’Oréal SA

“The world continues to face unprecedented challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, exposure to illnesses and challenges with food security, among others. Women in science can change the world. They have the power to change the world provided they are given the means.

“This year, as we honour seven emerging women scientists from across South Africa, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering more young women scientists, so that they receive the recognition they deserve,” he said.

Dr Busiswa Ndaba of the Institute for Soil, Climate and Water, Agricultural Research Council, investigates sustainable production and application of nano fertilisers through the adoption of biosynthesis approach.

“This project can go a long way in assisting crop producers with alternative methods to increase their crop growth. This will in turn form part of the world’s sustainable development goals, aimed at ‘no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being’,” she said.

Sinenhlanhla Precious Sikhosana, who is studying towards a PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said her inquisitive mind and passion for problem-solving led her to the science field at a very young age.

Speaking to Sunday Independent, Sikhosana said one of the challenges she faced is that, for centuries, science has been considered as a field sacred to the male species.

“Many females are still a minority in their science research groups and hence this can lead to them feeling like they are imposters.

“The second challenge is that there are very few females at key leadership positions and so even when there are policies that promote transformation, the environments are still not transformed.”

On what needs to be done in terms of having women in science, she said we need to transform the science field so that females also feel like they belong.

“Female researchers need to share their stories with younger students to encourage young girls to also be confident enough to choose a career in science.

“We need female scientists in critical decision-making leadership roles in parliament and at tertiaries. It is only females who know how it feels like to be an imposter and what could be done to change that.

“Transformation policies alone are just not enough,” she said.

