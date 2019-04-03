When South Africans caught wind of BET's plans to produce a biopic on singer Lebo Mathosa, Twitter users speculated on who should portray the star who died in a car accident in October 2006. Names bandied about were Somizi’s daughter Bahumi Mhlongo, said to be a Mathosa lookalike, actress Thandy Matlaila and Zodwa Wabantu, among others.

But there was a general consensus that “it’s about time”.

BET’s vice-president of music and youth entertainment Monde Twala described Mathosa as a “big deal to the nation” and someone who had a huge impact on and off the stage.

The story of the singer, who came from a humble home in Daveyton on the East Rand and was able to transform her life and make a name for herself, is a true example of hard work and a spirit of courage, said Twala.

Mathosa’s colourful personality transformed on stage through her outfits, blonde braids, shiny pants, crop tops and high-heeled boots that became a staple for the female duo Boom Shaka, which included musician and actress Thembi Seete.

They became the epitome of what pushing the boundaries was, causing some to pass judgment on them, while a whole lot more loved them, said Twala.

“Her loss left South Africa in shock. There has always been a mystery around her life, her story and her journey and for us that is where the opportunity is, to capture some of the sentiments around Mathosa and unpack the mysteries as well.

“The choice of subject for the biopic looked at individuals who created a shift, not only in the music industry but have gone to define an era and a time.

“Lebo’s story is an amazing one because it is beyond music, touching into her fashion sense, her solo career, her dance talent and how she influenced youth culture.

“Also at the back of Lebo’s story is a very rich political climate which we want to highlight, and this is a story and journey that can inspire generations to come,” he said.

Mathosa’s career with Boom Shaka was as successful as her solo career that won her SA Music Awards (SAMA) gongs for both her albums before her untimely death.

“Lebo was a trendsetter, who was ahead of the pack. I remember headlines referring to her as ‘the Madonna of the Townships’. I mean, she was called ‘Madibuseng’, not in a bad way but because of her willpower and her focus to succeed.”

Twala emphasised the biopic’s vision of opening up the industry, hence making the auditions, for the various roles open to the public - to allow for new energy.

“And this is where the station saw the great opportunity to hone new talent. By doing so, we hope that this will widen the scope of talent and ‘open the industry’ - which was what inspired an open audition.”