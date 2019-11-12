Honouring influential leader









Robert Sobukwe and his wife, Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe. PIC: Supplied Few authors who have written about the PAC’s founding president, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, knew him. Only Elias Ntloedibe, who wrote Here Is A Tree: Political Biography of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, and Benjamin Pogrund, who penned How Can A Man Die Better, had any personal relationship with Sobukwe. Editor of the newly launched essay collection, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe: New Reflections, Benjamin Pogrund said the book was different in that it had been written by public figures who are not politicians - with the exception of ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who contributed a chapter. The book was launched in Rosebank, Joburg on last week Monday. The panellists included Pogrund, Barney Pitjana and Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki, who contributed chapters. The book acknowledges that, though Sobukwe has been silenced, his legacy is increasingly being evoked. His ideas are resurfacing due to the kind of leadership offered by the ANC since the advent of a democratic dispensation. That is so because Sobukwe’s leadership style was characterised by discipline and decorum, not populism and militarism.

Wits University Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib, who also wrote a chapter, said one can be radical without elements of violence or vandalism, like Sobukwe, who was an intellectual - an attribute that made him special among his peers.

Gqubule-Mbeki said Sobukwe had positively influenced the life of her father, the late Reverend Simon Gqubule.

“My father repeatedly told us about Sobukwe. He told us the same story of how Sobukwe was a great leader. People admired and emulated him,” said Gqubule-Mbeki.

The contributors demonstrate the huge sacrifices Sobukwe made throughout his life.

He refused a job offer as a full-time lecturer at Rhodes University and opted to go to Johannesburg to advance the freedom of his people.

He took a job at Wits University as a “language assistant”, a lecturer in disguise in the department of African languages at a time where there were few black lecturers at the institution.



He resigned from this post prior to the Anti-Pass Campaign which culminated in the Sharpeville and Langa massacres that are remembered each year as Human Right Day on March 21.

Drawing parallels between the PAC and EFF, which are both described as off-shoots of the ANC youth league, Habib began by comparing the humble lifestyle of Sobukwe to what he termed the “ostentatious” lifestyle of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Habib said Sobukwe had not been racist or divisive, unlike Malema, but had possessed dignity and decorum and yet remained radical in his politics.

Sobukwe is hailed as South Africa’s father of Pan-Africanism, as displayed through his undying love for his people and the continent.

Pityana writes that South Africa’s role in Africa could have been intellectually grounded by Sobukwe’s vision and avoided the recent attacks on African foreign nationals which nearly damaged South Africa’s relations with other African states.

Some at the launch identified themselves as PAC activists and voiced discontent with some parts of the book, especially the exposing of the debacle at the funeral of Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe in August 2018, when members of two PAC factions had a scuffle.

However, PAC veteran Jaki Seroke said: “The book for us in the PAC is a tour de force of the image and ideas of Mangaliso Sobukwe. Sobukwe’s thought leadership reverberates in all these attempts to emulate the idea of the people of Azania. This book, with its flaws and strengths, is a building block in that direction.”

