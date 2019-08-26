The Qwabe twins, Viggy and Virginia

Identical twin sisters Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, 22, are game-changers who have injected mojo into Idols SA season 15. The twins took to the Idols' stage, alongside the first half of performers, as each of their fate now lies in the hands of fans who will be voting each week until a winner is announced.

Proving their star power, the pair each did well in their performances with Virginia’s rendition of Kelly Khumalo’s Themba prompting Somizi to call her the perfect star and giving her his acclaimed "wooo shem" while Unathi said she was an authentically South African performer who was not afraid to be authentic.

Her sister, Viggy's equally powerful performance of Zahara’s Mgodi moved Unathi to tears and gave some tweeps the feels.

In a dramatic Idols' season twist, the show's top 16 was bumped up to a Top 17 to accommodate the talented siblings.

Seemingly unfazed by the prospect of being on a much bigger stage in front of a live audience, Viggy and Virginia from rural KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal, said they were ready to compete as individuals.

Despite growing up doing everything together, they recognised that only one person can win Idols SA. While sharing similar interests in music and clothes, they promised to bring out their individual streaks throughout the competition.

“Way before the Top 17 was announced, we were already at peace with being separated. We spoke about supporting each other no matter which one of us makes it through,” said Virginia.

The PKs’ (pastor’s kids) musical journey began with singing and composing songs and competing alongside each other in choir competitions.

They said they looked forward to being on the Idols SA stage and gaining valuable experience.

“Competitions are very tricky and one cannot be certain of the outcomes.

“Right now our focus is on dealing with the pressures that will come our way and also people’s opinions of us. We are doing our best and hopefully one of us will win the title,” said Viggy, adding that they left everything in God’s hands.

The twins have already had a taste of the pitfalls that come with being in the spotlight. They were labelled as ‘ugly’ by Twitter users, but that did not faze them and they kept their eyes firmly on the prize.

“This platform has already set us up for greatness and our plan is to continue pursuing music post Idols,” said Virginia.

And in the spirit of celebrating women this month, the boys seem to have been outnumbered again this year: six boys against 11 girls in total.

Nine contestants of this year's SA Idols Top 17 took to the stage on last night's first live show. PIC: SUPPLIED

Idols' returnee Dinky, 22, from Pretoria, shined with her rendition of Daniel Caesar's Get you, while Nolo Seodisha's Talk by Khalid got great reviews from the judges, with Randall saying Nolo was probably the best of the male contestants but wondered whether he really wanted to win enough.

Sizwe, the first contestant of the night, generally impressing the judges with Tigi by Sands, Somizi saying he did not think much of his dance moves but that his voice gave him goosebumps and Unathi thanked him for giving the song deeper meaning.

The evening ended on a high note, with Xola setting the stage on fire with Black Coffee’s hit Come with Me (You Set My World on Fire). All the judges were unanimous in their compliments, saying she exuded confidence and sang like a seasoned performer.

Other performers of the night included Mmangaliso Gumbi with Mlindo's Egoli rendition, Louise Nichols sang Without Me by Halsey and Andy Keys' performance of Maroon 5's Girls Like You, that features Cardi B.

Next week, the remaining eight contestants will get their time to shine and in just two weeks, SEVEN contestants will be eliminated from the show.

