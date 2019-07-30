Maskandi singer iHhashi Elimhlophe releases his 29th album Ama Waza Waza.

Celebrated maskandi artist, Ihashi Elimhlophe, real name Bheki Ngcobo, toasted his illustrious music career that spans over 40 years with a release of his 29th album, Ama Waza Waza. The album title is slang for “causing trouble” or something hot and disruptive - something his fans can expect from this new offering, promised Ngcobo.

“I am very fortunate to have been one of the few artists who have managed to continuously deliver music that appeals to the masses.

"My songs always carry a message and I am excited to once again release work that will last over time. This album reflects life’s happenings, my experiences and everyone’s favourite topic - love,” he said of his 19-track album.

A music maestro, Ngcobo’s music has cross-pollinated across diverse genres such as kwaito, hip hop, jazz, Afro-pop, house, boere musiek, gospel, choral, urban pop - a feat he describes as both fulfilling and rewarding.

“My love of music goes way back before I even thought of building a career off it. My entire family, from my father, my uncle and brother, played the (acoustic) guitar. I started playing the instrument at the age of eight. It was a form of entertainment and a way of life,” he explained.

His professional career began in the 1970s after his arrival in Johannesburg from rural KZN. In his early days he played the bass guitar for the Groovy Boys and also worked with the likes of Steve Kekana, the Mthembu Queens and Special Five - among many others.

Married to a fellow musician and composer, Linah Ngcobo, the couple assisted their children to also build careers in music, starting out with the children’s group Amaponi.

“Our secret to remaining married for over 40 years is love and respect, nothing else. My wife is my best friend, I spend time with her 24/7 and we are open with each other. We support each so much that we have been able to establish a very close bond even with our children,” he said. "I am at peace with where I am musically and in life.

"I feel blessed that even at my age I am able to do what has carried me through my childhood, to a career, married life, fatherhood and into homes and hearts of so many people."

The Sunday Independent