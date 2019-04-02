LUI hill and Khofhi The King have released their first single.

Two musicians, one a South African and the other from Germany, have released the pop single, Rusty Strings, which combines North American funk with rough township rap and is available for streaming on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube. Cape Town guitarist and vocalist Khofhi The King, 23, and Berlin guitarist and vocalist Lui Hill, 39, met briefly in Cape Town last year.

They met again this year on Hill’s second sojourn to South Africa, became fast friends, started talking music and then recorded the single which was released last month by Berlin record label Filter Music Group, to which Hill is signed for two albums “over about four years”.

The pair has recorded two yet unreleased singles and have plans to record a breakout album once their collaboration is well known here and Germany.

“We are working on some new material,” said Khofhi.

Hill visited last year, heard Khofhi, then a street musician, sing with the group Free Spirits in Cape Town. He returned recently and while listening to a performance by Khofhi, recognised his voice as part of the group from a year ago. Hill approached Khofhi, they talked, hit it off, and started making music together in Cape Town, with the support of Filter Music Group which had come over to sign up another musician, but the deal fell through.

“We are blessed. Lui and I did not search for each other, but a higher power brought us together.

“Music is what connects people all over the world and music is what brought me to this wonderful man,” said Khofhi.

“We’re from two completely different cultures and backgrounds, but when you’re in a creative process, music becomes the universal language and differences don’t matter.

“I was just fascinated by Khofhi’s style of rapping and singing - his honesty and pure expression are remarkable. We wrote the song together and recorded it right away,” said Hill.

A jazz studies graduate of the University of Mannheim School of Music, he said they share the royalties 50-50.

“It’s a great thing, contracts. Everything is done properly. I have not been exposed to it very much because this is the first release,” Khofhi said.

Hill said: “The commitment to promote this single is for this year.”

Though they have considered releasing an album, they plan to stick to singles.

“It’s gonna be singles,” said Hill. “I love albums, but people don’t listen to albums anymore.”

Both said they had nothing planned in the way of live performances, though Hill said: “I’d love to see Khofhi playing in Germany. People need to know Khofhi a little bit.”

Hill is convinced they need to “find new ways” to earn money through music.

“Streaming is everything,” concluded Hill.