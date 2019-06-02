Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Black Motion came out winners at the 25th edition of the SA Music Awards (Sama) at the Superbowl Arena in Sun City yesterday.

The who’s who of the music industry were out in full force, including AKA, who hosted the pre-party on Friday evening, Nomzamo Mbatha and Lootlove with beau rapper Reason. On day one, the non-broadcast awards event, Joyous Celebration came up as the night’s top winners, walking away with best selling artist and best selling DVD gongs.

Day two, which was televised, was more glittery with a red carpet that has become a fashion extravaganza over the years and this was televised.

The weekend’s theme, 25toLife, was aimed at celebrating the 25 years of the awards since its inception at the Alberton Civic Centre, in Germiston. A record number of six presenters hosted - each representing a certain era of music mainly the 1990s, 2000s and 2010.

Bob Mabena and Malaine represented the 90s, while Khuli Chana and Twasa represented the 2000s.

Last year’s returning host, Mpho Popps was paired with Nomzamo Mbatha to represent the 2010s - all dishing out their knowledge of music and social cultures that existed during those times.

Back to the awards, Sjava’s star shone even brighter as he walked away with two gongs, the best Afro pop album and the album of the year.

Our breaths were taken away by your body of work, Sjava! Congratulations on winning Album of the Year Award.

Sjava was on par with Sho Madjozi who also took home two awards, namely the female artist of the year and newcomer of the year - beating Mlindo the Vocalist, Simmy, Idols SA winner Paxton and Sun-El Musician.

Music duo Black Motion took equal honors as the other two, bagging the best dance album and the best group/duo of the year, putting all three acts on level ground - before the bigger award of the night - the song of the year was announced.

Following closely on the three artist’s heels was Nasty C who won the best hip hop album award, coupled with Friday’s best produced album of the Year win for his album Strings And Bling produced by Ntsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Sipho Dlamini and Collin Gayle.

While Joyous Celebration were the big winners on Friday, taking the best-selling artists and the best-selling DVD, gospel group Spirit of Praise bagged the best traditional music raith album while Ithimba le-Africa took home the best African indigenous faith music album award for Sesiphunyukile.

The winner in the new category added this year, the best kwaito/gqom/amapiano award went to the legendary Spikiri for his King Don Father album released last year, while Tresor won the best pop album, winning over the likes of Paxton, Majozi, Tholwana and Jarrad Ricketts.

Although Black Coffee led the nominations pack, he only managed to bag the male artist of the year award, coupled with his Friday win of the best collaboration award for his song Drive.

To shut down the night, the finale featured the best of the best in kwaito, gqom and amapiano such as SAMA25 nominee Kelly Khumalo, winner Sho Madjozi, DJ Sumbody, Dladla Mshunqisi and Mobi Dixon blazed up the SAMA stage.