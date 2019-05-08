Three 25 year olds - Mihlali Matibe, who is an attorney in the telecoms, media and Internet Protocol space, Thobile Mazibuko, a fashion and beauty journalist, and hip hop star Gigi Lamayne believe they are somewhat enjoying the fruits of the Struggle. Matibe said, though, that would depend on how wide the definition of “fruits” goes.

“I would say I am partly enjoying the fruits, as I am able to occupy a position in society those before me were not able to.

However, based on the growing rate of inequality and injustice in South Africa, it is evident not many others enjoy the fruits of the Struggle.”

Mazibuko said: “The fact I can move around the country freely, unlike our parents, means a lot. Yet, not many young South Africans enjoy the fruits.

“Unemployment is a big factor. Imagine being told ‘education is the key to success’, only to find all doors shut. We have many young people depressed. We have a high crime rate, of suicide, drugs and alcohol abuse. All these are proof the greater young population is not enjoying those fruits.

“And that is so sad.”

Lamayne on the other hand said: “Definitely, I enjoy the fruits everyday. Our parents fought for something that was direct to us having dreams and aspiring to be who we are now.

“I would never have had a show like the one I hosted yesterday at Elkah Stadium Cricket Oval in Soweto in the 1980s or ‘70s. And to be given free reign and the go-ahead from different members of society means so much to me.”

All three women feel privileged to be doing what has been their life dreams, that in times when unemployment is rife, they are blessed to be able to be doing what they love.

"Doing what I do is super, super important to me because I am a pioneer in this new age South Africa,"

“Being so young, I am the one to do things that a lot of others within my line of work can follow and do the same, and even better than I did.

“So it is important for me to kick down the door and really push beyond my limits to allow for a young girl who is looking up to me to dream and be better.”

What is the importance of voting?

And what is Mazibuko’s greater wish for South Africa? She said she wished there were more opportunities for the young and that the youth realise that today’s times require them to become their own heroes

“A great woman once said, ‘We are the ones we have been waiting for’. We need space to be great,” she said.





Mihlali Matibe

Question: As a millennial, occupying such an affluent profession, what does this mean to you?

Answer: To be able to occupy space in what is considered an affluent profession is a testament that, with time, one can triumph over challenges. Occupying this space is challenging. However, it is also a privilege. It is what our democracy was fought for.

Q: What does freedom mean to you?

A: Freedom is about having choice in every aspect of my life. It means I get to experience my individual humanity the way I see fit, without having my humanity violated and without infringing on other people’s rights and beliefs.

“In terms of human rights and the South African context of our apartheid history, freedom comes in practical forms such as having a choice around where I live, who I marry and what career I want.

Q: What does the Struggle for liberation mean to you?

A: It means there was a time in which black people had to fight to have their humanity recognised and to be able to define their worth, and not have it dictated to them. That alone signifies how important it is to me, as a black woman, and to South Africa, as a country in which the majority of people are black.

Q: Based on what you have learnt, read and heard about apartheid, would you say we are experiencing modern-day apartheid? If so, why?

A: I would say we are experiencing prolonged after effects of apartheid, in that our society today remains segregated on racial lines based on economic means. This has resulted in greater inequality and poverty.

In many spheres of South African life, from education to occupation, structural racism is still in place and has ensured that the segregation of people economically and otherwise remains a large plague in our society.

Q: What is your dream for SA?

A: My dream is for everyone in South Africa to be able to have access to basic human rights and amenities, such as good quality healthcare, food, water, education and sanitation.

It pains me to know that many South Africans wake up every day without the basic human rights that they should be entitled to.

I also dream of a South Africa in which all South Africans can all be participants in the prosperity of the country as a whole.

Q: What’s the importance of voting?

A: Democracy only works if we all participate in it, so voting is important to me because casting my vote is my #countryduty.

I think that the freedom to pursue my dreams depends on having a functional, representative democracy that allows me to have an influence in how I want to be governed who gets to make the decisions that affect my society.

Q: What does doing the job that you do mean to you?

A: Qualifying as an attorney is a childhood dream come true. It enables me to add to the success of different businesses and to add value in people’s lives. Now that the dream has come true, I am excited to pursue other passions and explore other talents which I possess.

Q: Are we living in a time of possibilities? Why or why not?

A: Definitely. With the rate of development and the rise in connectivity, we are definitely living in a time of possibilities. People are creating and developing ideas which we could not have dreamed of 25 years ago. It is my wish that the possibilities will benefit and be available to everyone.

Thobile Mazibuko

Q: As a millennial who is occupying such an affluent profession, what does this mean to you?

A: Our country is faced with a high unemployment rate, especially among the youth. The fact that I got my job a week after graduation means a lot. Not many get such opportunities, I’m among the few and I’m grateful.

Q: What does freedom mean to you?

A: Freedom means being able to be a better version of myself without worrying about the next person.

It’s also about not adhering to society norms like our parents did. Being able to do what we want to do (career wise) without any limitations because of the colour of our skin.

Q: What does the Struggle for liberation mean to you?

A: That is something not meant to be taken for granted but rather cherished forever because we have the likes of Chris Hani and Robert Sobukwe who sacrificed their lives so we could enjoy the freedom that we have today.

Q: Based on what you have learnt, read and heard about apartheid, would you say we are experiencing modern-day apartheid? If so, why?

A: Inequality is still a thing in South Africa. It may not be like before where it was written down, but it’s still there.

We as black people have to work twice as hard but get the least rewards. You could be the most qualified, experienced person at your workplace but John with an Std 8 will get twice paid than you. You know why, it’s because you’re black. Equality is a myth in this country.

Q: What is your dream for South Africa?

A: A great woman once said, “We are the ones we have been waiting for”. Living in today’s time requires us to become our own heroes.

Greater opportunities for the youth. We are talented with so many creative ideas that could change the country and make it a better country but we are lee by the greedy who scream ”more opportunities for the youth” but don’t want to create space for us.

We need that platform. The older have had their chance, we’ve seen what they can and cannot do now should be our time.

Q: What’s the importance of voting?

A: Having a say on South Africa you want to live in.

Q: What does doing the job that you do mean to you?

A: There’s nothing more fulfilling than doing what you love. Having this job means in a democratic SA you can be successful as a black child without being a nurse and policeman.

Q: Are we living in a time of possibilities?

A: Oh yes, we are. Everything is possible and if you want a clear definition look at Bonang Matheba, I need not say more.

Q: Any last words about living in today’s time as a 25-year old?

A: Just be who you want to be. There’s a lot going, good and bad. Find your ground and dance to the rhythm of your own tune.

Gigi Lamayne

Q: As a millennial who is occupying such an affluent profession, what does this mean to you?

A: It means that I am allowed to dream and I am allowed to understand that if I put my mind into something that it can happen.

I am a born free. This means that I have more of a say in this country, I am offered opportunities like being able to create my own show, putting out music.

“I know there are institutions and people, whether it is in the arts and culture sector or creative sector or even fans, that will come out and support me because they relate to me as much as I relate to them.

Q: Has the journey of achieving what you have achieved been easy?

A: Never. It has been super difficult. I was a child star, introduced into the industry at 16. You need to be somebody who is a role model, someone who is business minded and understands that it is very important for your brand to grow and expand to accommodate more visions that young people are aspiring to achieve like you.

Q: What does 25 years of freedom mean to you?

A: I am a product of this democracy. I’ve always grown up within a democratic country.

I’ve seen transitions in the country.

I am able to be whatever I want to be as a young black woman in South Africa.

We may have our own problems but I feel like solutions are something that have always been a part of.

Q: What is your dream for South Africa?

A: For South Africa to become so proud of our cultural heritage. We are so rich in that aspect and I would really love to see more musicians and creative holding the South African flag closer to their heart.

I think we live in such an amazing country that we take for granted everyday.

I honestly feel like the land of milk and honey is a different space and time and we are living in it. It is what we make of it.

So my dream is for South Africans to exercise their culture. I think we are so rich in it that we need to start embracing it, be proud of it and show it off.

Q: What’s the importance of voting?

A: It means people are accountable, that I have a say in who I allow to inevitably guide me as a young creative artist in South Africa.

These are people who will change the lifestyles.

We have so many musicians dying poor. So many things that do not protect us.

So voting means I have a say in who I want to guide the process in those transitions.

Q: What does doing the job that you do mean to you?

A: It is super, super important because I am actually a pioneer in this new age South Africa.

Being so young, I am the one to do things that a lot of others can follow and do the same, and even better than I did.

So it is important for me to kick down the door and really push beyond my limits to allow for a young girl.

Who is looking up to me to dream to even be better than me?

Q: Any last words about living in today’s time as a 25 year old?

My message is to kick down the doors, be unapologetic about it.

Your parents fought for your freedom and it is time for you to blossom in what was created for you.

But in blossoming, there is a lot of responsibility that goes with it and we have the responsibility to carry forth our cultures and protect it.

Carry forth our heritage and to carry forth being South African.

I don’t think there is any country in the world that is as gifted whether it is in music, culture traditions, etc, as South Africa.