A dream comes true as the Nxasanas wed in David Tlale prints

Johannesburg - Walking down the isle in a David Tlale inspired garment was a dream come true for Noluthando Nxasana, who recently tied the knot with her love of her life, Andile. This was made possible by the 28-year-old's tongue-in-cheek comment of "I live a champagne lifestyle on a beer budget", which convinced a panel of judges to award her the honour. Noluthando was the winner of the David Tlale wedding dress competition, which was being done in collaboration with Tastic Rice and resulted in her wedding being featured in last Sunday’s edition of Mzansi Magic’s Our Perfect Wedding show. A legal consultant by day and a wedding decorator by night, Noluthando said winning the dress competition and interacting with Tlale was a surreal experience. "I have never imagined that such an experience would ever happen to me," she gushed the 28-year-old.

Her dress was a heritage inspired wedding dress for her traditional wedding.

Her two-day wedding celebration, which was met with varying reviews from TV viewers, took place in her home city of Cape Town.

David Tlale puts the final touches to bride Noluthando Nxasana, who got married in David Tlale inspired prints when they won a Tastic competition. Pictures: Supplied

Bride Noluthando Nxasana shows off her David Tlale inspired dress. Pictures: Supplied

While her white wedding was the first to be staged, viewers only got to see her traditional wedding where she donned the exquisite gown with her groom, who was also dressed by Tlale.

"While planning my wedding, I just could not decide on a final wedding dress even when everyone was putting pressure on me to find one, nothing spoke to me. It's as if I knew this would happen," she said.

"The process itself was surreal. From the numerous design meetings we had with David to the fittings up until the actual dress reveal, the entire experience made us feel like stars," she said.

She said every moment from the first meeting with Tlale, to her big day, was filled with excitement and she could not wait to marry the love of her life while looking spectacular.

The aim of the competition was to contextualise South Africa's ability to celebrate its differences, as well as what unifies its people and what better ways to capture that than weddings, Tlale said.

“Being African means something unique to all of us. When designing the dress, I took inspiration from the way in which I saw how the country’s women and men express themselves during Heritage Month”, said Tlale about the dress.

The Sunday Independent