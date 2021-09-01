Anthony Hamilton takes music lovers on a journey of love

[email protected] Grammy Award-winning superstar Anthony Hamilton has ended his five-year hiatus with the release of his 10th full-length RnB album Love is the New Black, dropping in September.

Hamilton’s new album is his first in five years. Pictures: Supplied. The multi-talented artist, singer/songwriter, actor and producer found his inspiration to release the love album on the backdrop of what Covid-19 did to many of us, creating separation, anxiety and fear, losing hope and being disconnected. His aim, therefore, is to “gather us again in hope and love”, says the 50-year-old. “I wanted to feature people I enjoy on this album. People who were solid in character and talent. Voices that made me feel something real,” he said, making reference to artists such as Jennifer Hudson, rap powerhouse Rick Ross and Lil’ Jon among others. “The 14-track album took about two years to create. The lockdown made it difficult to move around and have access to people. Not only that, but I had a complete switch in direction after the George Floyd murder and the murders of so many black people.

“I was angry and the music then had those heavy emotions. I was screaming for my people and justice. The switch came and I wanted to bring healing and take away from those heavy memories,” he shares. The new album reflects on Hamilton’s life experiences. With his last release in 2016 titled What I’m Feelin’, Anthony reminisces about how that album was created after coming out of a marriage and finding his way. “I wrote from a place speaking of the things I desired to experience and things hoped for. What I’m feeling sonically had moments of escape from that current reality. Divorced and slightly broken.

“With Love is The New Black, I’m sure of myself and the emotions I share. And I’m grounded even deeper spiritually. My walk is different and more confident,” he said. His music, he says, always reflects his personal experiences - dubbing himself as a “bit of a tell all”. He has also launched his own record label called My Music Box, making Love Is The New Black his flagship release under the stable. He shares that his vision for My Music Box is to cultivate new talent and develop the next generation of greatness, and legacies that will outlive him.

“You can expect every genre and just good music from the stable. “Love Is The New Black brings back the priority of what’s important in life. Family, friends, love and passion and Love Is The New Black is that reminder. When you want to feel good, bold, and sexy, bet on Black and let love be your go to,” he said. Anthony is no stranger to South Africa, having frequented the country countless times. He says South Africa has connected him to his people deeper than just the United States.

"I've learned to love myself even deeper knowing more of the history of us. I've gained the trust of the people. I love being home," he said. "Let love be the new black and make it a priority over everything."