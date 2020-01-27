Multi award-winning gospel and R&B singer Bebe Winans says he is excited to be heading to South Africa for his much-anticipated tour Born for This - The Musical Experience.
The tour comes after Winans’ 10-year hiatus from the spotlight that saw him returning to the studio in 2019 to release his latest album Need You and also gave birth to his memoir, Born For This, which was released a month after his album.
In the memoir, he shares personal stories of the people who impacted his life, his mentor Andraé Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston. He also reflects on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining his Christian faith throughout a successful recording career that saw him sell millions of albums.
He revealed that his upcoming musical would have the same title as the book.
While the musical set for Broadway has been in the making for almost 12 years, Winans said his latest body of work feeds into each other to form a circle that tells a complete story of who he is.