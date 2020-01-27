Bebe excited for SA trip









Gospel and R&B singer Bebe Winans will be in South Africa this coming March Multi award-winning gospel and R&B singer Bebe Winans says he is excited to be heading to South Africa for his much-anticipated tour Born for This - The Musical Experience. The tour comes after Winans’ 10-year hiatus from the spotlight that saw him returning to the studio in 2019 to release his latest album Need You and also gave birth to his memoir, Born For This, which was released a month after his album. In the memoir, he shares personal stories of the people who impacted his life, his mentor Andraé Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston. He also reflects on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining his Christian faith throughout a successful recording career that saw him sell millions of albums. He revealed that his upcoming musical would have the same title as the book. While the musical set for Broadway has been in the making for almost 12 years, Winans said his latest body of work feeds into each other to form a circle that tells a complete story of who he is.

“I stepped out of the spotlight for various reasons, one of them being my children. I really wanted to spend time with them.

“But while I was away, so much happened that enabled me to step back in with a lot more to present to the audience. So the lot that is happening now is a product of the work I did while away. I wasn’t away resting,” he said.

He admitted that age was catching up with him and said the upcoming tour, set for March, might be his last to the African continent.

“It was maybe about six years ago when I was in South Africa and I remember saying then to the audience that I am getting old,” he said laughing, “and with that reality lurking, I won’t keep getting on these airplanes and come all the way back.

“But following that statement, I really look forward to coming back. This genuinely may be the last time I come and the only other time I may come is with Cece.

“But if Cece and I don’t come in a year or so, this trip will probably be my last,” he said.

He will be accompanied by his little sister Debbie Winans and brings with him a few surprises on the nights.

“I am also very excited that in the latter part of my career, I bumped into four Korean singing young men, and I am now managing them. We named them Korean Soul and were featured on the last album on the song Laughter.

“So now I am pouring all I know, and all that I can into these young men because I believe God will use them to touch a global reach. So I am very excited to introduce them to South Africans and everyone around the world,” he added.

Winans will perform at Johannesburg’s Ticket Pro Dome on March 20 and at the Durban ICC on the March 21.