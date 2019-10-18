Boity steals the show with lit verse on Yanga Chief’s uTatakho remix









Boity. Picture: Instagram Johannesburg - Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo has lit up social media after dropping a hot verse on Yanga Chief’s remix of his hit track uTatakho. Boity, who has taken to life as a rapper like a duck to water, has social media critics raving after the song was released on Thursday night. Yanga Chief’s uTatakho remix also features Riky Rick and Dee Koala. Boity announced herself to the hip hop world when she rapped at one of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up concerts several years ago, but it was only when she worked closely with Nasty C that she truly announced herself to the genre with her own track, Wuz Dat? The song was followed by Bakae earlier this year, before Boity went quiet for a bit and has been seen traveling the world in countries such as Italy and the US. Listen to Boity’s verse of the uTatakho Remix here:





Personally this a touchy subject

Coz my dad was alive but his presence wasn’t

My momma was everything that he wasn’t

But till the end I’ma always love him





I could never be the one to ever judge him

Coz I turned out amazing so I ain’t bugging

I mean look at my life all the haters love it

Got a big body whip so I’m way above it





Tjo.





The 29-year-old musician and media personality is also expected to perform at Nasty C's Pretoria-leg of The Ivyson Tour on Friday night.





Meanwhile, Mzansi Twitter loved the fire from the verse and there were some flattering tweets in Boity’s direction.

In her verse, Boity acknowledges that the subject of fathers is a touchy subject for her, as her dad was not present in her life despite him being alive. In her rap, she also acknowledges her mother as being everything he wasn’t, but she also raps that despite him not being around, her life turned out perfect.