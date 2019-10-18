Johannesburg - Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo has lit up social media after dropping a hot verse on Yanga Chief’s remix of his hit track uTatakho.
Boity, who has taken to life as a rapper like a duck to water, has social media critics raving after the song was released on Thursday night.
Yanga Chief’s uTatakho remix also features Riky Rick and Dee Koala.
Boity announced herself to the hip hop world when she rapped at one of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up concerts several years ago, but it was only when she worked closely with Nasty C that she truly announced herself to the genre with her own track, Wuz Dat?
The song was followed by Bakae earlier this year, before Boity went quiet for a bit and has been seen traveling the world in countries such as Italy and the US. Listen to Boity’s verse of the uTatakho Remix here: