Actor Bongile Mantsai has won the best male performance award at the 9th annual Africa International Film Festival (Afriff) for his role in the yet to be released local film, Knuckle City.
The awards were hosted in Nigeria’s newly constructed Filmhouse Cinemas at Landmark Retail Village.
Mantsai portrays womanising boxer Dudu “Nightrider” Nyakama in the film that pays homage to Mdantsane township in East London, known for producing some of the country’s leading boxers.
Knuckle City tells the story of the highs and lows of Mzansi’s boxing Mecca and also exposes its ugly side through those who don’t make a success of the sport.
It unpacks misplaced masculinity in the township. The film delves into the exploitation and violence which are a regular part of life for many women in the Eastern Cape and interrogates the role of men in ending violence against women and children.