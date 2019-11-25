Celebrity children are raking it in









Kairo Forbes launches her first collaboration – the Kairo Watch with ERA by her mother, DJ Zinhle. In an era of social media where influencers propel brands, celebrity children are capitalising on their parents’ spotlight and making their own fortunes from the cradle. Kairo Forbes, daughter to DJ Zinhle and hip hop artist AKA, made waves when she launched her wristwatch range, Kairo Watch It’s My Time, a collaboration with her mother’s range, ERA by DJ Zinhle. Kairo is just one of the many celebrity children who are carving their own paths to making money, a phenomenon engineered by American hit music producer DJ Khaled who promoted his son Asahd Tuck Khaled to becoming an instant millionaire. The toddler is believed to be worth about $40 million (R587m). Locally, a couple of celebrities have also jumped on to the bandwagon to get their children to create their own wealth as influencers.

Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi’s daughter, is a Pampers Baby Dry disposable nappy brand ambassador alongside her famous mom.

Actress Jessica Nkosi and daughter Nami. Picture: Instagram

Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi is already an Instagram sensation at only 2 years old, with more than 329000 followers. She began endorsing various brands from when she was 8-months-old.

Another self-made superstar, at age 7, is DJ Arch Junior who made a name for himself after his appearance and win on SA’s Got Talent in 2015. He was 3-years-old at the time. He entered America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent this year. He was also named the World’s Youngest Club DJ by Guinness World Records. Currently, DJ Arch, born Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, is living it large performing on various stages such as the Madiba Jive Festival in KZN, among others.

Other rising little stars who are making waves on social media include Khanyi Mbau’s offspring, Cannes Mbau, who boasts more than 54000 followers on Instagram.

Loyiso Bala’s daughter, Kenzie Bala, is also making her own money, capitalising on her growing Instagram community which currently sits at more than 20000, while Zoe Mabalane, daughter to Gail and Kabelo Mabalane, has over 37000 Instagram followers watching and liking her posts.

The Sunday Independent