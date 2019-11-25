Kairo Forbes, daughter to DJ Zinhle and hip hop artist AKA, made waves when she launched her wristwatch range, Kairo Watch It’s My Time, a collaboration with her mother’s range, ERA by DJ Zinhle.
Kairo is just one of the many celebrity children who are carving their own paths to making money, a phenomenon engineered by American hit music producer DJ Khaled who promoted his son Asahd Tuck Khaled to becoming an instant millionaire.
The toddler is believed to be worth about $40 million (R587m).
Locally, a couple of celebrities have also jumped on to the bandwagon to get their children to create their own wealth as influencers.