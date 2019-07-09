Ndumiso Lindi's "Boys Don't Cry in July" is a tribute to his late father

Johannesburg - Comedian Ndumiso Lindi is gearing up for his latest show, which is inspired by the death of his father who died a year ago. Lindi enjoyed great success with his recent shows, which include Diluted People, and Colour Mine, aired on Comedy Central. His upcoming one-man show, titled Boys Don't Cry in July, is inspired by the passing of his late father Isaiah Lungile Lindi, who died in July last year.

The show will celebrates his father’s life by Lindi using comedy as a tool that will help him come to terms with the loss. His dad was 76 at his time of death.





“There seems to be some perception that I am trying to make some statement with this show but it truly is about laughs and tribute. Death visited my family and this is how I want to deal with it, while I simultaneously giving a dedication to a life well lived,” he adds.





He is expected to open up to audiences with insights into his personal story, from his childhood to his family, to the expectations of not showing your emotions as a man, highlighting the complex relationship between a son and father, and the pressures of living up to your father’s expectations.





“The show also deals with a uniquely engaging, relatable and hilarious look at the aspects of everyday life that makes us laugh,” he said.





Lindi’s career, that spans over 12 years, started when he quit his 9-5 to pursue something that would light up his life.





His staying power comes from always being current and consistent, “with the aim of viewing everyday trials and tribulations with humour,” he said.





"The more you get on stage, the more you grow and accumulate material that will build a set. Even now the show is not finished because every night I have new ideas that feed into the existing content of the show.”



“Some artists dedicate songs to their parents like Tupac or Luther Vandross, I found comedy is the best way for me to pay tribute to my dad,” he said.