Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Supplied

Johannesburg - FIVE-time Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, will be hosting its first ever awards show later this month, called the Cothoza Music Awards (Comas). These awards are said to have been founding member, Joseph Shabalala’s dream since founding the group in 1959, with the sole purpose of promoting local music in all its differences, taking it to the world just as Black Mambazo managed to do.

These awards were founded on the idea of isicathamiya, and were then purposely designed to celebrate artists that use a capella to express themselves and will incorporate other sounds like that of The Legacy, The Soil and even Zion Music, according to Black Mambazo’s Sibongiseni Shabalala.

“Our aim is to encourage the growth of the genre isicathamiya and to encourage upcoming artists, to say that expressing oneself in any way is still valid in this day and age, just like how Ladysmith Black Mambazo does,” he said.

“My father’s dream of wanting to promote South African music, especially this particular genre, is being fulfilled,” he said.

Building up to the awards, the three-day celebration will host a masterclass on June 19, derived from the Ladysmith Black Mambazo (LBM) Mobile Academy Programme, that will explore the evolution of isicathamiya music under the theme “Evolution of Isicathamiya - the Past, the Present and the Future” through stimulating healthy debate among industry stakeholders like Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

On Day 2 the famed group will host an exclusive Cothoza Music Concert, a rare moment for fans to interact with the legends and experience a full, live uninterrupted performance by the renowned group who spend most of their time touring the world, then followed by the awards ceremony the next day.

The Comas will honour those who have continued to pave the way for many years like Solomon Linda who created the global classic Imbube, the Afrika Mamas, Paulos Msimango, King Star Brothers, Dlamini Home Defenders and Newcastle Five Roses.

“The history of isicathamiya music started back in the oppression days in the homelands, where singing was a focal point of survival.

“This was during a time when men would travel for work leaving their families behind, to meet at the mine where they worked. During the weekends, these groups of men would gather in the spirit of missing home - and sing.

“It is humbling to see how this genre that speaks so much to our history, has taken a group such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo all around the world. The work that our fathers did, without any big expectations but just for love, is continuing and this makes us proud,” Shabalala said.

