DJ Finso makes his mark in local showbiz

He proves that dwarfism is not a reason to give up but to prove all naysayers wrong PHINEL SEFATSA, better known as DJ Finso, is not only a TV star, as part of the cast of Moja Love’s latest reality show Giants of the City, but he is also a blossoming DJ in the streets of Bloemfontein, Free State.

The 37-year-old hails from the small town of Senekal, in the east of Free State, having to fight extra hard to achieve his dreams against the odds of social stereotypes about dwarfism. “It was definitely not easy growing up with dwarfism. Remember during those times, our communities were not educated enough about disabilities and how to deal with them, effectively. “There were some people who were nice, and of course some were not. But, growing up with strong faith-based parents, I was able to deal with these challenges. Sometimes, it would be difficult, especially, when I had to depend on people to do things I could not do myself. But I prayed and music became my place of comfort,” said DJ Finso.

His escape from the cruel world and its judgements became music, a love heavily influenced by his father’s own obsession with the craft. It was through music that the two bonded, especially, during those tough times when he would find himself sad or down. “Over the years, it became pretty obvious that I am a music lover and I only saw DJ-ing as the only way to express my love, to share my passion with other people. I also wanted to infiltrate this industry that doesn’t have a lot of people living with dwarfism who end up becoming prominent DJs in our country. I wanted to break that stigma,” he said. “My love for entertainment and the media is what informed my decision to work with Moja Love. Any platform that I get to showcase my talent and prove to others that people with dwarfism can do anything, I grab with both hands.

“Giants of the City is another very important path for me, because I get to reach more people, especially, those that live with dwarfism. They get to see themselves through me, get to love themselves, and gain confidence just by watching what we do,” he said. The overachiever, who has made a big name for himself on the streets of Bloemfontein, is also the music compiler for Lesedi FM for 11-years now. “With the misconception that people with dwarfism are incapable of leading a regular life just because they cannot, for instance, reach things that a normal tall person can, we tend to be put down and ignored a lot. But my life is all about dispelling this myth, to surprise people that we are capable.” Citing his daughter as his biggest motivation, DJ Finso, said, he has been inspired to achieve all his dreams because of her, with more yet to be revealed, but kept under wraps for now. “Where ever I go, whatever I do, I want people to know that I was never willing to give up. And that, although I might be short, I love myself and I am proud of it.”