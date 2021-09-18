DJ Zinhle’s tell-all to keep viewers on the edge of their seats
DJ Zinhle’s much anticipated reality show Unexpected debuts tonight on BET and swears to bring all emotions from love, shock and all things beautiful.
The reality TV show that vows to be the ultimate ‘tell all’ while also celebrating black excellence, sticks to its promise from episode one, unveiling her many relationship dynamics from her friendship with Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, her little star Kairo and even bae; all of which unfolds in just 30 minutes. A lot to expect tonight.
Although she once expressed her skepticism of letting fans into her life, Zinhle doesn’t hold back in sharing parts of her life we wouldn't otherwise be privy to.
And in tonight’s debut episode, she dives straight into the meaty bits of her life.
This front row seat is an opportunity to look into her life like we never did before. Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, shows off different sides to her personality and her relationship with family, that will leave viewers amused and better understanding the businesswoman who is normally known for her work because hardly reveals much about her personal life.
Another interesting thing to look out for is DJ Zinhle opening up, for the first time, about baby daddy AKA and the tragedy that befell the muso in April, a situation she has been pretty mum about for the longest time.
And you wonder where best friend Pearl Thusi is in the mix of things? You’ll just have to watch the show tonight at 19:30 CAT / 18:30 WAT.
Overall, Unexpected keeps true to its name and viewers will be kept on the edge of their seats from the get-go.