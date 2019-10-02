Goodman Gallery starts expansion journey to London









Liza Essers, owner and director, Goodman Gallery. Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - In an encouraging move for women in the art world, one of the few galleries owned by women in the world, the Joburg-located Goodman Gallery, will exhibit in London at the Goodman Gallery London. It will be launched in London on Thursday where 10 female artists and another 10 male artists of varying global renown, will form part of the inaugural exhibition, I’ve Grown Roses in this Garden of Mine, at the new Goodman Gallery London. The exhibition will run until November 2, 2019. “Typically our exhibitions run anywhere between one month to 8 weeks. Our opening exhibition will run until 2 November and will be followed by a solo exhibition by Chilean artist Alfredo Jaar,” said Liza Essers, the owner and director of the Goodman Gallery. The gallery said it sought to create a space in which audiences would imagine possibilities of social repair.

The 10 female artists who will exhibit are: Ghada Amer, Shirin Neshat, Naama Tsabar, Carrie Mae Weems, Grada Kilomba, Tabita Rezaire, Kapwani Kiwanga, Sue Williamson, Kudzanai-Violet Hwami and Gabrielle Goliath. The male artists are: El Anatsui, Mikhael Subotzky, Alfredo Jaar, Broomberg & Chanarin, Nolan Oswald Dennis, Misheck Masamvu, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Haroon Gunn-Salie, David Goldblatt and William Kentridge.

Essers said she was “fiercely committed” to what she called “platforming” artists who inspire and champion social change.

She said the London exhibition would explore various approaches to the exposition of collective community and national memories and how this exploration may lead to new experiences that will initiate healing in the world, and thus change relations among nations globally, with the medium of visual art as an inspiration.

In other words, art can change the history of the world, one community and exhibition at a time. In short, art is influential, because it can change the way we see one another accross nations, races and communities, and therefore has the force to change the world. It is for this reason Essers seeks art that is focused on what she terms “social repair”.

Essers said: “A large part of this mandate involves ensuring we redress issues of representation in the art world, which importantly includes ensuring gender parity. With this in mind Goodman Gallery is fiercely committed to presenting a programme which reflects this stance.”

She said since she became owner and director of the Goodman Gallery in 2008 she has taken on 34 new artists, 19 of which have been female (55 percent) and will continue to give more visibility to female artists.

She said London is a key city “within the international art market” such that a permanent location in the city will extend the gallery’s influence so that artists from Africa, its diaspora and the global South may see their works readily attract the world’s attention.

Essers has been quite savvy in this respect to coincide her inaugural exhibition in London with the opening, on October 3, of a premier world art fair, Frieze London, which according to its website, frieze.com, will this week until Sunday, October 6, feature about 160 of the most globally influential galleries, 1000 artists, and is expected to attract 60 000 visitors which will include curators, artists, collectors, gallerists and critics, as well as the general public.

Essers said the Goodman Gallery will feature prominently at this year’s Frieze London.

She said, “Yes, we will be showing presenting a dynamic, changing presentation of two-person, intergenerational dialogues. The stand (A8) brings together some of the most significant international artists working today alongside younger talent from Africa and its diaspora. On the preview days we will be showing work by William Kentridge and Kapwani Kiwanga. Day two will be a presentation of work by Yinka Shonibare CBE and Misheck Masamvu. And on our final day we'll show Sue Williamson and Tabita Rezaire.”

In a show of patriotic commitment to her country, South Africa, Essers accentuated that she remains rooted in Africa.

“I will remain firmly based in Johannesburg which is and will remain my home. I am committed to continuing being part of and shaping Johannesburg's cultural scene.”

