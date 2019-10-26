Italian wines and cuisine to dazzle at Montecasino









Michelin Star Chef Alfono Caputo will exhibit his culinary prowess next month at the forthcoming Vino in Piazza which will take place at the Montecasino's Piazza on November 22-24. Michelin Star chefs are considered the best in the world. The three-day culinary and wine event will showcase not only Italian cuisine but also a range of top-notch Italian wines produced by some of the most exclusive wine makers from the Bel Paese ("Beautiful Country") as Italy is affectionately known. Generally known as The Wines of Italy festival, Vino in Piazza, which is in its second year, will exhibit wines of Italian origin ranging from the classic to the superior to vintage reserves. The festival will extend further into an appreciation of the essence of 'la dolce vita' (the sweet life) through Italian food, lifestyle and culture. The fest, which is part of the International Week of Italian Cuisine, is presented in South Africa by the Consulate General of Italy in Johannesburg and endorsed by Italian Embassy of South Africa, the Italian Chamber of Commerce and the Italian Trade Commission.

Wine lovers and enthusiasts of Italian cuisine and culture will get their feel of la bella vita and experience an authentic taste of Italian life right here in sunny SA. It is an opportunity to experience the very best that Italy has to offer.

About twenty exclusive Italian wine producers will give South Africans a taste of no less than 130 wines from 11 different regions of Italy such as Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily, which was made famous by Mario Puzo’s Francis Ford Coppola-directed novel-turned-movie The Godfather trilogy which was a worldwide hit from its inaugural release in the early 1970s.

Visitors will discover never-before-tasted red, white, rosé and Prosecco or Spumante Italian wines decadently paired at chefs’ tables hosted by renowned Italian chefs such as Caputo and others.

Famous for his typically napolitana fish-based cuisine, Caputo will also headline the Delicioza Italian food and wine pairing sessions, and will be joined by fellow celebrity Italian chefs Orazio Cremona Jr. of Belfiore Deli, Ciro Molinaro of La Cucina di Ciro, Gianni Mariano and Paolo Scola from Mastrantonio.

The Italian Embassy will also host the South African & Italian Wine Research Innovation Workshop.

It will feature both Italian and South African oenologists who will impart their knowledge and best practices in the science and study of wine as a means to pursue new collaborations between the two wine-making countries.

Italian-style pop-up restaurants and food stalls hosted by numerous eatery brands, among them, O’vero Pizza, Nutella, Ferrero, Kinder, Grand Padano, Adriatic Italian food distributors and Lavazza, will bring to life the quality and simplicity of Italian food, allowing South Africans together with Italians, to indulge in the leisurely style of eating made famous by Italians.

Mike Page, operations director and complex general manager of Montecasino said: “The Tuscan way of life inspired the theming of Montecasino. We strive to encapsulate the essence of Italian life at every touchpoint. This event, made possible, by partnership of the Consulate General of Italy, Italian Embassy, Italian Trade Agency and Italian Chamber of Commerce, allows us to extend this vision to the most authentic showcase of Italian lifestyle possible.”

Get your tickets from www.tapticket.co.za/event.

[email protected]



