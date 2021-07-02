JIVA showcases who we are as Mzansi

Dance, just like music, is said to be a universal language. Various cultures across the world express themselves through the art of dance using different forms of movement to communicate something different. In Mzansi, our dance culture has transcended the assorted colourful cultures we have and has formed part of various movements within our popular culture with dance moves like tsasa, twalatsa, within our music culture and many other trends.

The series is choreographed by Tom London of Soweto’s Finest and famed local dancer Bontle Modiselle. Noxolo Dlamini And it features stars such as Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle, Zazi Kunene, Stella Dlangalala, Sne Mbatha, Prince Grootboom, Given Stuurman, Zamani Mbatha and Anga Makubalo According to media personality Candice Modiselle, who is also a cast member on the series, the dance culture of South Africa is an extension of who we are and is married into so many parts of how we experience life, “whether be it through the form of protests or through celebration - just experiencing each other. It’s the little things,” she said.

“It is not always a response to music but a response to being and I love what dance represents. And I hope it will be respected through this work as an incredible art form, will be resourced and funded as such,” celebrating JIVA! for capturing the essence of South African dance culture that is totally different from any in the world. She continues to say, “A production like JIVA is necessary in this particular landscape and context because it also creates a solid reminder of how excellent we are as storytellers, as incredible dancers but also as, in what I truly believe, the origin of dance. “I think a lot of movements originate from here, we are the soil, we are the home and the host of so many movements and the rest of the world has been able to take what we have created and adapt that to their own way and their own worlds. So I know that we are innately influential and being able to capture that (story) here and now is telling a story that can be spoken about many years from now.”