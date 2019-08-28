Johannesburg - Video vixen Nicole Nyaba has joined the likes of Boity Thulo and Nomuzi Mabena in her bid to break into the music industry through rap music.

The Instagram famous Nyaba, who raps under the stage name ‘CoCo’, was featured in Southside Mohamed’s recently released song, Out and In.

It is her first foray into rap music. Her lyrics from her verse are contained lower in the article. Nyaba has been romantically linked to rapper AKA in the past in more than one occasion.

Last year, she claimed she had been living with the Supa Mega after he split with long time partner Bonang Matheba. AKA has since re-kindled with DJ Zinhle.

The 28-year-old Nyaba is no stranger to flashing lights and cameras, having also starred in a leading role in Cassper Nyovest’s Push Through The Pain music video last year. She has also been featured on numerous entertainment shows.

This is Nicole Nyaba’s debut verse, as found in Out and In:

Verse 2 - CoCo

F*** you on about?

Racks up in my bank account

B***** just come and go

Money comin' in and out

Numbers never lie

B**** I got it figured out

CoCo! nothing like em b***** suckin' d*** for clout

Got 2 hunnid on the dash,

Gucci airbag when I crash,

Can’t f*** with no p**** n*****,

They get too attached.

Hoppin' out the Benz

Lookin' like I robbed the bank

Don’t it feel like Calabasas Smoking Cali' contraband

Push me to the edge...

I wish a p**** n**** would!

I’m too Hollywood! I’m too Hollywood!

Push me to the edge...

I wish a p**** n***** would!

I’m too Hollywood! I’m too Hollywood!