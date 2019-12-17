LOOK: Zakes Mda, Chepape Makgato to honour Es’kia Mphahlele









Chepape Makgato and Professor Zakes Mda working at Zygote Press Studio in Cleveland, Ohio state of USA. Photo: Supplied. On Tuesday evening, late author Ezekiel Es’kia Mphahlele who would have celebrated his centenary year this month, will be honoured by two South African artists for his work and contribution at a visual art exhibition at the Polokwane Art Museum in Limpopo, which carries over 1000 works by artists from the province. Mphahlele - born on December 17, 1919 in Marabastad, Pretoria - was a writer, editor at Drum magazine, an educationist, artist and politico-cultural activist, and is considered the Father of African Humanism as well as one of the founding members of modern African Literature, alongside luminaries such as Chinua Achebe, Mariama Ba, Ayi Kwei Armah, Bessie Head and Ngugi wa Thiong’o. The artists whose artworks will be exhibited to mark Mphahlele’s 100-year commemorative celebration are renowned author-painter and music composer Prof. Zakes Mda, who teaches creative writing at John Hopkins University and is Professor Emeritus at Ohio University, in the US, and Johannesburg-based independent artist and arts writer Chepape Makgato, who is also an MFA candidate at Wits University. In Mda’s artworks, he celebrates the amalgamation of the materials and traditions of diverse regions; a tribute to Mphahlele’s final autobiographical work of Afrika My Music. “Some works pay homage to performance, particularly dance and music, in a manner that these art forms function as a healing force in society,” said Mda.

The artworks include linocuts by Makgato, oil and acrylic on canvas works by Mda, and five oil and acrylic on canvas works on which the two artists collaborated, which Makgato confirmed were created at his Joburg studio. Over 30 artworks will be shown.

Zakes Mda and Chepape Makgato at Makgato's Joburg Studio. Photo: Supplied.

Makgato said, with the series of linocuts, he sought to interpret some moments in the pages of Mphahlele’s debut autobiographical work Down Second Avenue, as well as, The Suit, an outfit Mphahlele had to save 15 shillings every month for five months in order to purchase in 1937.

“I decided to honour Prof. Es’kia because of the significant role he played in the arts, educational, political and cultural activism. And his quest to liberate African people is most inspiring,” said Makgato.

Photo: Supplied.

Makgato said he chose to work with Mda on the project because the latter is “one of the greatest elders in the art space who is accessible, honest and open to collaboration with the younger generation”.

He said the project had been “unfolding since 2017” and that he was delighted that it has finally “found expression through this year's exhibition which marks the centenary of the late Professor Es’kia Mphahlele”.

Photo: Supplied.

Makgato said, “The lessons from this project is to take pride and ownership of our arts and cultural heritage. To preserve the legacy of Es’kia Mphahlele and those who came before us. To celebrate those less celebrated despite the enormous body of work they have produced. To counter the erasure of great scholars like him (Mphahlele).”

The exhibition is curated by Polokwane-born Amos Letsoalo, curator of the Polokwane Art Museum since 2007.

Other artists whose works continue to grace the museum are Jackson Hlungwani, Samson Mudzunga, Johannes Segogela, John Baloyi, Avhashoni Mainganye and Lucas Thobejane.

The museum is at the Danie Hough Cultural Centre, Library Gardens Complex, 70 Schoeman Street.

To reach the museum, art enthusiasts and appreciators of the works of Mphahlele may call 015 290 2177.

[email protected]

Sunday Independent