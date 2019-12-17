On Tuesday evening, late author Ezekiel Es’kia Mphahlele who would have celebrated his centenary year this month, will be honoured by two South African artists for his work and contribution at a visual art exhibition at the Polokwane Art Museum in Limpopo, which carries over 1000 works by artists from the province.
Mphahlele - born on December 17, 1919 in Marabastad, Pretoria - was a writer, editor at Drum magazine, an educationist, artist and politico-cultural activist, and is considered the Father of African Humanism as well as one of the founding members of modern African Literature, alongside luminaries such as Chinua Achebe, Mariama Ba, Ayi Kwei Armah, Bessie Head and Ngugi wa Thiong’o.
The artists whose artworks will be exhibited to mark Mphahlele’s 100-year commemorative celebration are renowned author-painter and music composer Prof. Zakes Mda, who teaches creative writing at John Hopkins University and is Professor Emeritus at Ohio University, in the US, and Johannesburg-based independent artist and arts writer Chepape Makgato, who is also an MFA candidate at Wits University.
In Mda’s artworks, he celebrates the amalgamation of the materials and traditions of diverse regions; a tribute to Mphahlele’s final autobiographical work of Afrika My Music.
“Some works pay homage to performance, particularly dance and music, in a manner that these art forms function as a healing force in society,” said Mda.