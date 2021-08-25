One on one with legendary Hotstix

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba LEGENDARY muso Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse was the opening speaker at the first-of-its-kind My Community Cooks intimate workshops, where a selected few creatives will be imparted with industry knowledge. The initiative was founded with the aim of developing skills and creating employment opportunities that empower the community, targeting creative hubs that are thriving with talent.

Soweto was the first to be targeted and will see a myriad of industry experts sharing their knowledge that will to help further build the small pockets of creatives. My Community Cooks also aims to bring the spark back to our creative sector, scouting undiscovered talent and using connectivity to showcase them on a global platform, and amplifying their visibility. Mabuse, who will be at the Soweto Theatre this afternoon, explained that his decision to be a part of such a programme was anchored on his passion with education.

“As far as the discipline of the classroom, now music is no different. I play my sax on a daily basis to keep musically fit and if by coming to the talk you hear something that moves you to do something, I have helped an artist grow,” he said. Below, Mabuse answered a few questions on his involvement with The Community Cooks programme. Q: Why are such programmes important?

A: Education is vital, the creative economy is so vital to a country and as we have seen the arts department in the national government is slow to react, so artists need to empower themselves with knowledge. That is my role for this workshop for the Vuma Community Cooks programme. Knowledge is power. I chair the conference, Music Exchange NPC, a global music conference that is now in its 11th year. It will run online from the 11th of September until the 30th of September 2021. It’s all about educating artists about the business of music. My manager, Martin Myers, is the convenor. Q: And why should such programmes be supported?

A: Corporates should be supporting the arts far more. I know of an event under Covid-19 times with a 100-seater capacity venue where five artists played and assisted in creating 39 jobs that night. Everyone got paid. Billboards are meaningless, let’s get on the ground and face to face with artists to inspire. You need to be in the room, it’s all about working together and connections going forward for artists. Q: Did you ever have such programmes while coming up in your career? If not, do you wish such existed and why?

A: For sure I would have loved a programme like this, but I had mentors at Gallo, my record company. There are also great men like Peter Gallo and Ivor Haarburger, and now Rob Cowling and Ms Michale Codd, who love what I do. I am lucky and blessed. I have a curious mind and a wonderful manager who works hard, believes in me and has my back. We need to build on these programmes, so artists don’t drop through the cracks and make mistakes. Q: As someone who is born and bred in Soweto, what would you say is your allegiance to creatives in Soweto?

A: Soweto makes me whole, it is my DNA. Reach out if you need a pointer or advice. Q: What wealth of information would you like to pass onto the creatives that will be attending today’s workshop? A: Never stop asking and seeking advice from people who know. Be curious and don’t believe the hype.

Q: With the amount of years under your belt, what do you think is the role of the arts in this day and age? A: Art can be serious, or it can be fun, they both have a place in life. As a creative, be authentic and you never know where the journey will lead you. Who knew Burnout would have such an effect on people to this day. Q: You might have been asked this question for many years, but what would you say has been your secret to longevity?

A: Be authentic and real. Treat everyone with respect, be curious and read. Q: What is your wish for upcoming creatives in South Africa, especially Soweto? Is the creative space in Soweto tapped into enough? What do you think still needs to be done? A: Communities need more access to decent Wi-Fi and safe spaces to create and work in. Artists must learn the power of collaboration.