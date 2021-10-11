Pearl Thusi makes her mark in high-end booze market

[email protected] The latest Mzansi celebrity to venture into the alcoholic beverage industry alongside the likes of DJ Zinhle, Bonang Matheba and Boity is actress and media personality Pearl Thusi.

The 33-year-old Queen Sono star has acquired equity in premium gin brand, Black Rose Gin. Being part of the Black Rose brand came naturally for Pearl Thusi. Pictures: Supplied After having being introduced to Black Rose Gin, Thusi knew she wanted to be a part of the brand in an ownership capacity. “When Seth Pereira, the CEO of Luxe Brands, requested to meet with me about Black Rose Gin, I told him how much I loved that gin and how it was a coincidence that my candle collection is also called Black Rose,” she says.

Pereira says he is proud to be in partnership with Thusi, as their values were aligned. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce this partnership with Pearl on Black Rose gin. She embodies everything that Black Rose stands for - being a proud, independent and authentic modern woman. “Pearl has shown through hard work, dedication to her craft and an unconquerable spirit, what can be achieved. We look forward to her bringing that driving focus and creative mindset she possesses, in sharing Black Rose gin with consumers all over the world,” says Pereira.

Black Rose is a South African distilled and produced gin, using a unique botanical mix to create the flagship three variants of Satin Original, Ruby Blood Orange and Blush Pink Pomegranate. Black Rose gin comes in three variants of Satin Original, Ruby Blood Orange and Blush Pink Pomegranate. Speaking about the variants, she said they are delicious and make any occasion worth celebrating. She’s tasted many a gin tipple, and has had many offers on the table for such collaborations. But to her, everything made sense because the quality of Black Rose is the best and so it wasn’t a difficult choice to make. “There’s really none other like it in the market. I can’t wait to get started and show people exactly that. I just love everything about this brand. There’s a flavour for every occasion and mood. I’m so excited to create a powerful and equally empowering future for the brand and those who love it. Get ready everyone. We’re going to shake things up!”

Acquiring ownership is important in business to the vivacious Thusi. She believes it is important to show young people in and around the continent that it is possible to make a difference. “The time has come. We have to learn from each other. We’ve learnt from the likes of Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle and many more because we’ve realised as artists that you have to build a legacy. We are learning how powerful we are. We need to own that power and we need to be assertive with that power. Brands have also realised that we are worth investing in. “The self-love that we are generating in the country and continent is also showing up in sales and in the growth of the artists that you see. We need to be empowering as much as we are empowered. We need to show young people in this country what is possible and I think this is the opportunity to do that. I am grateful to be alive in a time like this,” says Thusi.