Johannesburg - The spat between renowned playwright and poet Walter Kefuoe Chakela and his business partner Ailsa Tulloch remains unresolved, much to the detriment of Chakela’s health. Chakela suffered a debilitating stroke a few years ago and now speaks with difficulty. And his not seeing eye to eye with Tulloch over the affairs of their company, LCAT Productions, is not helping him return to rude health.

Their company produces content for SABC Education.

Chakela accuses Tulloch of running a one-woman show at the company.

Tulloch has violated every fiduciary rule in the book, he gripes, showing documents to the effect that his partner has been “making large transfers from the company account without authorisation and explanation”.

But Tulloch sees nothing untoward in this conduct and her stock response to Chakela’s questioning of these transactions is indifference.

“I don’t know what you mean,” she responds to one such inquiry.

In his initial correspondence to Tulloch, Chakela had lamented: “The disturbing issue of ambiguous service providers appointed without requisite, relevant, negotiated and signed service agreements, and presented to the board, and to whom an inordinately large transfer was made. This is highly irregular and suspicious.”

At his wit’s end, Chakela wrote to the SABC for intervention.

He writes to Danie Swart, head of SABC Education, pleading for mediation. Swart wrote back to say the SABC could not get involved in internal directorial wrangles at LCAT.

Swart writes: “The SABC is at a point where we need to make a decision on the possible continuation of this property. It was with this in mind the commissioning editor: Mr (Fani) Matsebane was instructed to determine the long-term viability of your company LCAT Productions and if that would become a risk to the SABC.”

All Matsebane wanted to do was ensure that LCAT could still do the work he commissioned it to do for SABC Education. But Tulloch chooses to understand it differently.

She wrote to Chakela: “You will have received a mail from Fani re the status of LCAT Productions. From my perspective, while the article you put in the Sunday Independent is still up on the internet, we cannot continue. Please indicate whether you will make arrangements to withdraw it and then I can inform Fani of the status.”

Until Chakela acquises to her demands it will be (unilateral) business as usual for Tulloch at LCAT.

The Sunday Independent