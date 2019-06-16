Renowned artists lined-up for Soweto jazz fest

Johannesburg - Excited jazz lovers will be thrilled to learn that more artists have been added for the second Soweto International Jazz Festival, which will be across three stages at the GOG Gardens in Soweto. The festival began on Friday and is set to close later on Sunday.

The line-up includes Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Ernie Smith, Lady Zamar, Mi Casa, Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Pieces of a Dream, Julian Vaughn, Nasty C, Estelle, Amanda Black, Raheem Devaughn, Gordon Chambers, Lira and a variety of DJs from New York’s Hot 97, a radio station famed for playing urban contemporary hits.

To commemorate Youth Day, festival organisers will host a variety of pre-events with young people and the community of Soweto.

The festival will equally combine social fashion trends, food and urban art to create a lifestyle experience.

Nolan Baynes, Head of Marketing at IAS Agency, promised music fans an incredible experience and an opportunity to discover artists they didn’t know before, as well as enjoy new music from their favourites, such as Lira and Amanda Black.

“We want people to have a quality musical experience throughout the entire weekend. Our goal is to expand the definition of jazz and bring it to a place that could benefit from having a festival.”

Baynes said they hoped in the near future the festival would attract tourists to Soweto, who would spend money in businesses in the area and uplift the community.

“We need to use music to help an area that deserves to be helped, that’s our long-term goal.

“I don’t think jazz is dying, I think it needs to evolve with how the generations are evolving. If you look at some of our young pioneers, such as Robert Glasper, Christian Scott - young jazz artists are influenced by the genre but their jazz will always be youth culture.

“Jazz needs to open up the gates and let the young energy in,” he added.