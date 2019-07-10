Johannesburg - South Africans love their drama shows and soapies, the most recent data released by Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) shows.

Using TV viewership figures for the month of May 2019, the TAMS show that SABC 1’s Uzalo, was still the countries single most watched TV show.

The show, which is produced by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Gugulethu Ncube, Duma Ndlovu and Pepsi Pokane, airs daily on weekdays between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The TV drama reached it’s monthly high of 9 693 762 viewers on the May 14th show, achieving an audience market share viewing of 71%.

The show also features a mix of household industry veterans, including Leleti Khumalo and Baby Cele, with new players, such as Sihle Ndaba, Khaya Dladla, Kay Sibiya and Nay Maps.

It has been the most watched TV show in South Africa for about four years.

Most Watched in SA Viewers Channel Uzalo

9 693 762 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 8 815 516 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 8 582 650 SABC 1 Scandal 6 722 929 e.TV Muvhango 5 278 801 SABC 2

Following Uzalo at number two, was Generations: The Legacy and Skeem Saam came at a very close third position - with both shows coming from the SABC 1 stable.

The most watched Generations: The Legacy’s episode was also on May 14, while Skeem Saam was on May 23.

e.TV’s drama show, Scandal, came in at number four, with viewership peaking on May 22, while SABC 2’s Muvhango was fifth, with a month high viewership recorded on May 16.

Predictably, DSTV’s most watched shows were much lower in viewership figures, with just one show surpassing the one million mark, The Queen, which is a product of Ferguson Films.

With digital viewership included, three other showers achieved more than one million views, Our Perfect Wedding, Date My Family and The Herd.

Most Watched On DSTV Viewers Channel The Queen 1 335 516 Mzansi Magic Our Perfect Wedding 986 124 Mzansi Magic Date My Family 947 709 Mzansi Magic Uthando Nesthembu 862 425 Mzansi Magic The Herd 850 053 Mzansi Magic





Most Watched on e.TV Viewers Market share Scandal 6 722 929 46.5% Scoop Network 4 753 963 32.7% Rhythm City 4 748 646 34.8% Imbewu: The Seed 4 044 562 38.7% Maleficent (Mov) 2 895 039 27.6%





Most watched SABC 1 Viewers Market share Uzalo



Generations: The Legacy 8 815 516 63.4% Skeem Saam 8 582 650 64.5% Xhosa News 4 799 123 35.4% Nyan Nyan 4 773 847 42.7%





Most Watched on SABC 2



Muvhango 5 278 801 45.8% Live Lotto Draw

3 458 231 12.9%

7De Laan 2 654 960 23.6% Giyani 1 754 986 18.2% Nuus News 1 463 524 11.8%





Most watched on SABC 3 Viewers Market share Isidingo: The Need 925 431 7% Safari Live 796 257 7% Premier League Wrap 755 246 7.4% ICC Cricket World Cup: England vs South Africa 699 405 9.1% EPL: Brighton vs Man UTD 661 119 8.1%

See the full report below: