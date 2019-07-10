Cast of Uzalo, the most watched TV show in South Africa. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - South Africans love their drama shows and soapies, the most recent data released by Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) shows. 

Using TV viewership figures for the month of May 2019, the TAMS show that SABC 1’s Uzalo, was still the countries single most watched TV show.

The show, which is produced by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Gugulethu Ncube, Duma Ndlovu and Pepsi Pokane, airs daily on weekdays between 8.30pm and 9pm. 

The TV drama reached it’s monthly high of 9 693 762 viewers on the May 14th show, achieving an audience market share viewing of 71%. 

The show also features a mix of household industry veterans, including Leleti Khumalo and Baby Cele, with new players, such as Sihle Ndaba, Khaya Dladla, Kay Sibiya and Nay Maps. 

It has been the most watched TV show in South Africa for about four years.

Most Watched in SA

Viewers

Channel

Uzalo

9 693 762

SABC 1

Generations: The Legacy

8 815 516

SABC 1

Skeem Saam

8 582 650

SABC 1

Scandal 

6 722 929

e.TV

Muvhango

5 278 801

SABC 2

Following Uzalo at number two, was Generations: The Legacy and Skeem Saam came at a very close third position - with both shows coming from the SABC 1 stable. 

The most watched Generations: The Legacy’s episode was also on May 14, while Skeem Saam was on May 23. 

e.TV’s drama show, Scandal, came in at number four, with viewership peaking on May 22, while SABC 2’s Muvhango was fifth, with a month high viewership recorded on May 16.

Predictably, DSTV’s most watched shows were much lower in viewership figures, with just one show surpassing the one million mark, The Queen, which is a product of Ferguson Films. 

With digital viewership included, three other showers achieved more than one million views, Our Perfect Wedding, Date My Family and The Herd. 

Most Watched On DSTV

Viewers

Channel

The Queen 

1 335 516

Mzansi Magic

Our Perfect Wedding

986 124

Mzansi Magic

Date My Family

947 709

Mzansi Magic

Uthando Nesthembu

862 425

Mzansi Magic

The Herd

850 053

Mzansi Magic


Most Watched on e.TV

Viewers

Market share

Scandal

6 722 929

46.5%

Scoop Network

4 753 963

32.7%

Rhythm City

4 748 646

34.8%

Imbewu: The Seed

4 044 562

38.7%

Maleficent (Mov)

2 895 039

27.6%


Most watched SABC 1

 Viewers Market share

Uzalo

Generations: The Legacy

8 815 516

63.4%

Skeem Saam

8 582 650

64.5%

Xhosa News

4 799 123

35.4%

Nyan Nyan

4 773 847 

42.7%


Most Watched on SABC 2

Muvhango 

5 278 801 

45.8%

Live Lotto Draw  

3 458 231

12.9%

7De Laan

2 654 960

23.6%

Giyani

1 754 986 

18.2%

Nuus News

1 463 524

11.8%


Most watched on SABC 3

Viewers

Market share

Isidingo: The Need

925 431

7%

Safari Live

796 257

7%

Premier League Wrap

755 246

7.4%

ICC Cricket World Cup: England vs South Africa

699 405

9.1%

EPL: Brighton vs Man UTD

661 119

8.1%

See the full report below: 