After an unprecedented plot twist in Idols SA's top 16 announcement, bumping it up by one to 17, the remaining Qwabe twin, Viggy who was still in the running for the coveted prize, has decided to bow out of the competition.
The unexpected decision came straight after Virginia’s elimination from the singing contest last night, despite their promise to support each other no matter what happens during the competition.
And Twitter is divided, with some supporting her decision to withdraw and some questioning it.
In an interview with Sunday Independent straight after the Top 17 announcement, Viggy and Virginia admitted to doing everything together but were determined to compete as individuals throughout the competition.
When asked what their plans were if they’d be separated, they swore to support each other no matter what, which contradicts the current decision made.