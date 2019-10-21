Viggy's abrupt Idols exit divides Twitter









Viggy bows out of Idols SA after making it to the top 5. PIC: Supplied After an unprecedented plot twist in Idols SA's top 16 announcement, bumping it up by one to 17, the remaining Qwabe twin, Viggy who was still in the running for the coveted prize, has decided to bow out of the competition. The unexpected decision came straight after Virginia’s elimination from the singing contest last night, despite their promise to support each other no matter what happens during the competition. And Twitter is divided, with some supporting her decision to withdraw and some questioning it. In an interview with Sunday Independent straight after the Top 17 announcement, Viggy and Virginia admitted to doing everything together but were determined to compete as individuals throughout the competition. When asked what their plans were if they’d be separated, they swore to support each other no matter what, which contradicts the current decision made.

“We spoke at length about this and have released our hearts that whatever happens in the competition, we will support each other,” said Virginia.

“At the end of the day, this is a competition and there will only be one winner,” with Viggy strongly echoing her sister's sentiments.

The twins made a mark for themselves as soulful singers, with a clear display of Africanism.





Honest, emotional and profound. #IdolsViggy poured her heart and soul into that cover of 'Apologise' by @OneRepublic & @Timbaland and she made us believe every word!



VOTE here: https://t.co/Y2JuTrXAtT to put her in the #IdolsSA Top 4 pic.twitter.com/foElsoxjjf — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) October 20, 2019 Well we all know there is a story here, its not because of her twin being voted off. Depression, social media and judges words sometimes destroys us. Well done Viggy. You made history today #IdolsViggy — Jaco matte (@Jacco_Matte) October 21, 2019 Last night y'all said #IdolsViggy should follow her sister. She did.

Now y'all are hurling insults.

Twitter people and their double standards. pic.twitter.com/FTcdbGt6jo — Dr Dipuo J Malakoane (@DrDeeJayEm) October 21, 2019

Viggy's last performance in the Top 5 was a rendition of One Republic’s Too Late to Apologize, with the judges commending her fighting spirit, and Unathi encouraging her to continue till the end.

The Qwabe twins, their family, the production company and the channel met after the show to formalise Viggy’s decision.

According to their earlier pledge to music, their plans post the competition was to continue with music. “The plan is to come together with my sister and make music that will make South Africa happy," said Viggy.

Speaking on behalf of the channel, the HOD for PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channel Philly Kubheka said, “Mzansi Magic would like to advise all Idols fans to note that all voting lines have been closed for this round and there will be no elimination in the upcoming episode”.

Upon requesting an interview with the Qwabe twins, we were told they won't be engaging the media until further notice.

Remaining in the competition are Micayla Oelofse, Nolo Seodisha, Sneziey Msomi and Luyolo Yiba, making them the new top four.

The Sunday Independent