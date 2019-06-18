US rap star Meek Mill

Johannesburg - American rapper Meek Mill gave South African fans a performance to remember at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert which was held at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on Monday evening. Thousands of concert goers came out to watch the businessman rapper perform some of his hits including Going Bad, Respect the Game and many other crowd favourites.

Meek Mill performed for about an hour and during his performance, he also took time to get controversial, inspiring, serious and entertaining. He courted controversy with a reference to his ex-lover Nicki Minaj, spoke about the violence problem in the US and also had time to have a failed video call moment while on stage.

Here are five moments from the Meek Mill concert:

1. Nicki Minaj

The rapper performed All Eyes On Me, a song he collaborated with his former partner Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown. During his performance of the song, Meek Mill decided to cut the performance of the song when it was about to branch into Nicki Minaj’s verse. Ouch.

“You know what it is,” he told the thousands of fans who had come out to watch him perform.

The two rappers dated for just about two years until their highly publicised break up in early 2017. They had reportedly had recurring fights in their relationship and their had been a communication break down.

2. Tributes

During his hour long performance. the Going Bad hit maker also paid tribute to some of his friends who were killed recently. One of the people he paid homage to was Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, who was murdered two months ago. Nipsey was murdered outside his clothing store in Los Angeles at the end of March.

According to reports, Eric Holder, 29, was arrested and charged with the rapper’s murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces a life sentence, without parole, in state prison if convicted of the charges brought against him.

Meek Mill also paid homage to Lil Snupe, who was killed in 2013. Hussle was tragically killed in a fatal shooting in Los Angeles.

3. Jail

Meek Mill, who was born as Robert Williams, also reflected on his time behind bars by performing a song titled ‘Trauma’ where he raps about his freedom being taken away and how the black people in America are sent to jail with no justice.

4. Failed video call

He tried to video call fellow songwriter and record producer DJ Khaled, but he didn’t answer the call. The failed video call was to congratulate Khaled after ‘Father of Asahd’ went gold on the same day of Meek Mill’s performance in South Africa.

5. Never give up

Meek Mill also gave South Africans hope and called on the fans to never give up in pursuing their dreams.

“I represent Dreamchasers, if you have a dream pursue it, never give up, keep hustling, never let anyone or anything get you down. Remember to put your people on and feed your loved ones,” he said to loud cheers.

Meanwhile, Day two of the event takes place tonight at the Dome with performances from local artist like Riky Rick, award-winning Nasty C and US performer Post Malone will be headline act.

