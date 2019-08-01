Johannesburg - DJ Fresh made his long awaited debut on Radio 947’s afternoon drive show on Thursday, and he received a surprise visit from media personality Bonang Matheba.

DJ Fresh had been sacked by the SABC last month.

"My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all of the listeners and colleagues that made it what it was," he said at the time of his sacking.

"I have no regrets about how this worked out, because I firmly believe that fair labour practice is about correction more than it is about being grossly punitive. As a principle I would sooner walk away from a job than accept such abuse. To those I offended with the use of the word M*****y, I apologise unreservedly and will do better next time," he said.

DJ Fresh had been suspended by the broadcaster after a complaint from a listener. On the day he was fired, he had appeared on Newzroom Afrika as a co-host with Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugulethu Mhlungu.

He announced after being fired, that he would start his venture on August 1 - but he only revealed his new employers much later.

Back at the 947 studios, Bonang arrived armed with two bottles of her House of BNG bubbly, leaving DJ Fresh a tad stunned, while she also greeted and hugged the Big Dawg’s new colleagues.

“Hold on, is this Bonang, shut up,” DJ Fresh is heard shouting in hysteria as she walks towards the studio.

Bonang was heard singing a traditional wedding melody which is typically sang when a bride arrives at her groom’s home for the first time. The reference of singing the song, was to congratulate the Big Dawg on his new role.

Meanwhile, DJ Fresh’s sacking has also caused a ripple in the radio industry, after Metro FM opted for Mo Flava to replace him in the breakfast show.

Mo Flava will officially steer the Morning Flava breakfast show from Monday, while Metro FM also poached the Kings of the Weekend from KwaZulu-Natal’s Gagasi FM to fill the void left in the afternoon drive show.

The Kings of the Weekend - which consist of DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves - will return to Metro FM on Monday afternoon, while Gagasi FM has not yet announced who will replace the dynamic duo.