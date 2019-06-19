Johannesburg - The second and final day of #CastleliteUnlocks got extra cold on Tuesday evening with an epic performance from American singer and record producer Post Malone. He performed to a sold out show on the second and final night of the Castle Lite Unlocks concert at the Ticket Pro Dome on Tuesday night.

He had the crowd entertained as they screamed and danced throughout his performance. The show saw the musician performing in South Africa for the first time.

Post Malone wasted no time in dishing out the juice, performing his hit songs. He opened his performance with ‘Too Young’, a song he released from his debut studio album titled ‘Stoney’.

“Thank you so much for having me in South Africa, I am here to play some music and have fun with you guys,” he told the sold out crowd on a chilly Johannesburg evening.

Post Malone performs to a full house at the Castle Lite Unlocks 2019 at the Ticketpro Dome, Northgate. Video: Nelson Mabela

Post Malone performed alongside his compatriot, Tyla Yaweh, an artist that got the crowd in frenzy as he displayed his talent and passion.

Yahweh’s performance was also heartfelt as he paid tribute to XXXTentacion, an upcoming young artist who had his life cut short after he was shot and killed in Florida, US.

Local entertainers such as Nasty C, Riky Rick and female rapper Rouge also brought their A game when they performed.

Rouge thanked the organisers for putting South African hip-hop culture on the map and was excited about sharing the stage with international acts, such as Post Malone.

Here's how some on Twitter reacted to the concert:

Sunflower by Post Malone and Sway Lee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 shuuu!!! #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/uIyvJAcYUC — 𝑮𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒚 (@MikeyMashila) June 19, 2019

"You probably think that you are better now, better now

You only say that 'cause I'm not around, not around" @PostMalone with @castlelitesa #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/d674beJKHT — Pixel Kollective (@PixelKollective) June 19, 2019

Everybody deserves to see @PostMalone at least once in their life. What a Fucking Show — THNKR™® (@Cedric_Nzaka) June 18, 2019

Post malone and Nasty C tonight! pic.twitter.com/qset1zpfdl — Kade Steyn ॐ (@bvdPony) June 18, 2019

