Mihlali Ndamase bought her mum a Jaguar XE. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg - Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has brought back smiles on social media after buying her mother a sweet Jaguar XE on Friday.

The influencer took to her Instagram to surprise her mother with a Jaguar which she bought at the Sandton dealership. 

Some said Mihlali’s gift to her mother was a mood lifter after a dark week, following the violent deaths of women such as Uyinene Mrwetyana, Jesse Hess and Ayakha Jiyane, but to name a few. 

The emotional mother was seen stunned after her surprise was unveiled. Taking to Instagram, Mihlali, who is one of the country’s leading social media influencers, said her mother deserved ‘every blessing’. 

She said her mother had taught her unconditional love. 

“My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so. I know what unconditional love is because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for.  

“You are the strongest, and the most selfless person I know and for that I truly believe you deserve every blessing coming your way. Here’s a small gift of appreciation from me to you, love you loads momzo,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Earlier this week, socialite Boity Thulo also surprised her mother with a sweet Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

 How Twitter reacted