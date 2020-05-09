Your favourite books can now be delivered on UberEats

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Book lovers can have their books delivered to their doorsteps, alongside their favourite takeaways. This development is as a result of the partnership between book-selling Exclusive Books and UberEats. This comes after South African foodies were set for a little bit of relief when the national lockdown was eased to level four at the end of April. Food deliveries returned under the conditions of the phased re-opening of the economy. However, sit-down eating, takeaways and drive-through services remain prohibited. Now, luckily, the new partnership between the book and delivery company means that book-lovers can now order from the “door-to-door” bookstore and have it delivered in no time.

An open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, written and signed by authors, Jackie Phamotse Nadia Davids, Mark Gevisser, Ronnie Kasrils, Sisonke Msimang, Njabulo S. Ndebele, Yewande Omotoso, and Zukiswa Wanner requested for an addition to the current Level 4 restrictions.

“We ask for a simple addition to the current Level 4 regulations: that all books be available for purchase online, and for delivery. All books are educational,” it said.

Speaking to Sunday Independent, one of the authors, Phamotse said she was pleased this partnership is now taking place.

“We understand the value of this, to the economy, the service industry, and consumers alike. All we urged was for brain-food be delivered, too, as an essential service: not just so that writers can keep writing and publishers can keep publishing and booksellers can keep selling, but so that readers can keep reading, that new ideas can keep sprouting, and that the life of the mind of our country can keep growing,” she said.

Exclusive Books and Uber Eats recently partnered up to deliver “lekker local best sellers” to the comfort of your home during the national lockdown.

According to a news update from Exclusive Books, the following stores will be able to take your order while the two companies continue to roll out nationwide. Those who are within 5 km of the following stores can order from the Uber Eats smartphone app. The option to order books will reportedly show up in your Uber Eats app during trading hours.

Johannesburg:

· EB Hyde Park Corner

· EB Sandton City

· EB Mall of Africa

· EB Nicolway Bryanston

Pretoria:

· EB Menlyn Park

Cape Town:

· EB Cavendish Square

· EB Constantia Village

· EB V&A Waterfront

· EB Table Bay Mall

· EB Tyger Valley

Sunday Independent