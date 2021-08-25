Zahara finds refuge from life’s storms in her music

Singer/songwriter Zahara’s latest album release, Nqaba Yam, was met with great enthusiasm from her followers as the album reached number 1 on iTunes on the day of its release. Nqaba Yam, which loosely translates to my fortress, is yet another window into Zahara’s life and where she wants to go. Moments that have given birth to the music.

Zahara has released a new album after a five-year hiatus. Pictures: Itumeleng English, ANA The latest offering is music listeners can relate to. Picture: Itumeleng English Not only will this excursion be a mini tell-all for the singer but one she hopes listeners will relate to and heal, cry and celebrate with her. After five years of no music from the star, she said she felt she was ready to relay her t her story to the world. Zahara hopes to take music lovers on a journey of healing. Picture: Itumeleng English “I always tell people that I do not make hits but I make music. For my life story laid bare for the people to hear. So I always wait for the timing of God as to when it would be perfect to release that story to the world and even though I had already written this album before the pandemic, 2021 felt like the right time to release,” she said.

Zahara said she documented every single life experience in a journal. She returned to those pages for inspiration. “I think that has been my selling power, opening myself up to the world through music and telling my story. That is what has brought me success so far because it is an honest account of life, told through music,” she said “In just a week of releasing, I have heard so many people tell me which song relates to them, indicating that this album has a wealth of stories that one can relate to however they see fit.

She does admit though, that sharing her life as much as she does, has brought her criticism in the past, with her latest singing video being criticised as being “drunk”. “It does hurt being this honest sometimes because of how sometimes my truth is misconstrued and how I am sometimes dragged with no truth or understanding. “There are some nights that I cry and wonder ’what did I do’ so much so that people find pleasure in talking negatively about me and never the good and positive of what I do? What I do in my private life has nothing to do with my craft.

“I have found life in my music. I have found hope and peace, and that is all that I am trying to share with the people. With the latest video of me singing, one thing people don’t understand is that I am an actor and I was acting right through that video, hence those guys were laughing. People must just focus on the life-giving music, and nothing else,” she said. Regardless of the raucous noise that has been going on around her, Zahara said she has found herself in a very peaceful place in life. One of gratitude. “I do admit that I have made so many mistakes in my life, my own mistakes, regardless of being robbed by people and them taking advantage of me, I have also made my own mistakes. But I am at a place where God has ordered me to calm down and be grateful for life.