Zakes Bantwini to leave performing on a high note

Johannesburg - Zakes Bantwini is a man who controls his narrative. He always has melodies floating between his ears, and notes on his sleeve, ready to produce another hit. His intuition is always on the button. He knew it when he discovered his love for music, and now with the release of Bayethe – a collaboration with Grammy-winning flautist Wouter Kellerman and singer Nomcebo Zikode.

“The funniest thing is that when we were making this record, we were making it to be nominated for a Grammy. So I wasn’t totally surprised,” Bantwini said. The story of Bayethe’s existence is witty and astounding. Bantwini shared that in the week of the deadline for Grammy Awards submissions, he, Kellerman and Zikode recorded the song and submitted it to the Recording Academy before its official release to the public. Bantwini explained that the song’s concept emerged from brief conversations between himself and Kellerman before Zikode was brought into the fold. Both men agreed on the same thing: they would produce a song that compete for the Grammy Awards.

“We had a name first before we had the subject matter, but we already knew what the subject matter was. Then we programmed it. We made a competitive song. It was created with the Grammy awards in mind, before we even started the programming, we knew that it would be in the running,” he said. So confident was he that Bantwini foresaw not only their nomination but the trio actually returning with the coveted golden horn trophy. His faith and confidence in himself and his work have fuelled him throughout his entire career.

According to Bantwini, it has not failed him yet. Bayethe is in the running for Best Global Music Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards, set to air in South Africa on Monday morning, February 6. “To me, we’ve already won. I’ll die as Zakes Bantwini, Grammy-nominated artist, forever. It’s already a win because a number of artists will never get nominated. In this category, there are global artists who did not make it,” he said. “There were international acts that collaborated with some of the biggest pop artists but didn’t get it. But, I’m very optimistic that we will come back with it, I don’t know why I have such a positive vibe over it. Somehow I’m content.”

The multi-talented producer and music executive returned to the musical stage (this time as a DJ) following the success of his critically acclaimed 2021 album, Ghetto King, which featured the award-winning hit single Osama with Kasango. Since his release, Bantwini has kept his foot on the accelerator, celebrating his album’s success not just with South Africans but with the global community. The Grammy nod brought affirmation that Bantwini has got it right and collaborating with the right people. “The Grammys are the epitome of the music sector, it’s like an actor with an Oscar. There’s nothing higher after the Grammys, and you can collect as many as you can. I think that’s where the flex could be,” Bantwini said.

“The world no longer wants to mould us to fit the narrative, they want to listen to us as we are. You don’t need to feature an American on a song to get noticed. African music can now stand alone, be globally competitive, and appreciated. Through that, it deserves one of the most recognisable awards.” The timing could not have been better for him as he prepares for the next chapter of his career before retiring from performing. Yes, you read correctly. Zakes Bantwini intends to leave touring and performing once and for all after his forthcoming album Abantu. Bantwini felt that it was time for him to step back and enjoy his other passions, particularly his family. He wants to spend more time with his two children and his wife, Nandi Madida, while he prepares for the next phase of his career.