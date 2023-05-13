‘Step up’ and do the Slipper Shuffle

REACH For A Dream launched the Slipper Shuffle dance challenge, a countrywide competition designed to get South Africans on their feet and into their slippers in support of its biggest annual fundraiser, Slipper Day. As part of the Slipper Shuffle dance challenge and song, “Step Up", Reach For A Dream is making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses through the competition.

The organisation encourages South Africans to purchase a R20 supporter sticker and wear it with their slippers on May 5. All the proceeds received will help children fight serious diseases by making their dreams come true, such as producing their own song, meeting their idols or getting a new doll house. Julia Sotirianakos, the chief executive of Reach For A Dream, said they created the Slipper Shuffle challenge as an fun and exciting way for South Africans to show their support for Slipper Day, and most importantly the children who the organisation serves. “By stepping up and joining our Slipper Shuffle challenge, you can inspire hope and make a real difference in these youngsters’ lives,” Sotirianakos said.

The Reach For A Dream organisation partnered with TikTok sensation and teacher Mrs Bullock, who choreographed the Slipper Shuffle. The dance contains a straightforward, five-step dance grouping, which can be effortlessly executed in slippers. Bullock said supporting Reach For A Dream in creating memories and joyous moments for children who were battling serious conditions had been a big dream of hers. “The dance is based on my favourite dance style, amapiano. It’s simple and vibey – something that anyone from any age group can do. My hope is that millions of South Africans participate in the Slipper Shuffle challenge to create widespread awareness and raise funds for this incredible cause,” said Bullock.

Accompanying the challenge is a new hybrid dance track called “Step Up”, featuring soulful vocals by singer and past dreamer Bronte Borcherds. Borcherds was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis at the age of 9 and spent a great deal of her childhood in hospitals where she was treated. When she was 16 years old, Reach For A Dream fulfilled her dream by taking her to Sony Studios to sing a song with award-winning musician and broadcaster Loyiso Bala. Recording made her dream come true. Fourteen years later, the charity asked Borcherds to contribute to the creation of its Slipper Day theme song in an effort to encourage all South Africans to get involved and support children with life-threatening illnesses.

“'Step Up’ is about believing that your goals and dreams are attainable; that even on your worst days, the sad days, the days when you literally have to pick yourself off the floor, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Borcherds. “Ultimately, it’s a song about hope and encourages everyone to use the power of their dreams to overcome obstacles,” Borcherds said. She worked with Freq'ncy Audio's Neil Engel to compose and produce the track with Amapiano Undertones and pop flavours.