Takie Ndou celebrated the success of his album, Hope Arise at the Lyric Theatre this past Sunday evening.

Sho Madjozi has been deliberate in her representation of her XiTsonga tradition on world stages, being one of the overlooked cultures in the country. Joining her in solidarity is award-winning gospel singer Takie Ndou, who is breaking boundaries with his fellowship music in TshiVenda.

The Limpopo artist, celebrates the success of his album, Hope Arise, that helped him spread the gospel of hope and equality.

His music career - which began when he was 6, singing for 10-cent coins - didn’t take off as quickly as he expected, prompting him to almost give up. To secure his future, he pursued studies in IT, but had to resign from a position in IT within one year and heed the call of music.

“I was very fortunate to have met legends such as the late Sfiso Ncwane, Lundi and Vuyo Mokoena, who influenced my love of music and of being an artist,” he said.

Ndou collaborated with other established names in the industry including Sama-nominated music group Spirit of Praise and Harvest Super Choir, among others.

“As a believer in God, I challenged God to prove Himself to me by giving me opportunities to express my talent as a physical evidence that my people are capable.

“And if I had to be the sacrificial lamb from Venda for the people of my home town to have opportunities, I was willing to be one, for the greater good of my people,” he said.

Takie Ndou. PIC: Supplied

Hope Arise - by the Psalmist Takie Ndou at the the Gold Reef Lyric Theatre. Well done on a fabulous and outstanding show! We are super proud of you sir pic.twitter.com/cJxYIppJ4Y — PM_Marketing_Solutions (@PM_MarketingSol) July 1, 2019

The proof of his hard work and faith has shone in the success of his current album that awarded him the opportunity to record his first live DVD and also stage his inaugural celebration tour.

“This achievement brings indescribable joy to me. The aim with my music was to collect all my recorded hit songs, favourite songs from my previous albums and couple them with brand new songs onto the live DVD.

“Since its release, I’ve received numerous inspiring stories of how my music has saved people from suicidal thoughts, helped some believe in their dreams and also uplift faith all around,” he said.

To celebrate his musical journey and the success of his album, Ndou kicked off the first of his scheduled performances at the Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre this past Sunday.