Johannesburg - Three people were killed in a 2am crash on the N1 Ben Schoeman Highway, paramedics said on Friday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, said an SUV and a car were involved in a head on collision at 1:57am on Friday morning.

There were no survivors after the head on crash.

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the driver of the SUV, an adult male had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The passenger of the SUV an adult female was found in a critical condition, despite a full advanced life support resuscitation the female patient succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The driver of the light motor vehicle, an adult male was assessed on scene and found to have no signs of life and tragically also declared deceased,” said Herbst.

3 people were killed in a horrific crash on the N1 when an SUV and a car collided head on. Picture: Netcare911

Netcare 911 said a rescue technician, along with the fire and rescue services, had to use hydraulic tools to free the crash victims from the wreckage.

“Circumstances leading up to the collision will be investigated by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department who were on scene,” he said.