80 Covid-19 nurses still not paid at Pretoria's Dr George Mukhari Hospital

Karabo Ngoepe and Mzilikazi Wa Afrika Johannesburg – A nurse in a Covid-19 ward of the Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Tshwane collapsed and then tested positive for Covid-19, while still waiting for her salary. At least 80 nurses who were roped in last month to help combat the virus that has claimed the lives of 11 000 South Africans and infected more than 500 000 others have not received a single cent since working there. The nurses were employed following a call by the Gauteng Department of Health for qualified professionals to apply for positions and to help the province deal with the peak of the outbreak. In June, suspended MEC Bandile Masuku announced the province would be creating extra beds and that would require more staff to be able to cope with the influx of patients.

But since responding to the clarion call, the nurses have found themselves in the line of fire and more at risk of contracting the virus, while not knowing if they will get paid.

“When we asked for exact dates, they said it would be before the end of the month and it would be double. We said we don’t care whether it’s double or not but we want to know when exactly we are getting paid,” they said.

“There was a lady who was on contract who collapsed and tested positive for Covid. She still has not been paid. They expect us to work in the Covid wards but we don’t even have money to buy supplements to boost our immune systems. How are we expected to buy them and eat healthy if we don’t have money? We are at the forefront of the virus but we are not being taken care of,” said a nurse.

According to two nurses who spoke on condition of anonymity, they were hired in July on a Covid contract, which is expected to end in March. They were then taken for training and orientation.

“We went for orientation for two weeks and we were asking about appointment letters and contracts. The head of HR then came and said if we don’t want to work without appointment letters and contracts, they will get rid of us and get other people who would be prepared to work,” said one nurse.

Fearing unemployment and in need of money, the group decided to continue with the orientation while waiting for the documents. They said there was no interview process, they were just thrown into the deep end.

They worked last month without any contracts or appointment letters. Come the month-end, there was no payment notification from the bank.

Management allegedly gave them the runaround regarding why they didn’t get paid.

“We only got appointment letters last week. This week we asked when we would be paid but we were given the runaround. At the end of the month, we also asked when we would get paid as we have responsibilities and they said we would be paid in three weeks. On the 18th, we asked what was happening and they said they employed us before the Covid-19 contract was finalised but they are busy with it,” the nurse said.

In one of the appointment letters seen by Sunday Independent, the date of employment is July 7, 2020, to March 31, 2021. The letter further indicates that the nurses are employed on a contract with 37% Lieu of Benefits and they qualify for an annual inflation- related salary increase as determined by the minister for public service and administration.

They will also qualify for notch increments and performance bonuses after performance evaluation if the specific conditions on the performance agreement have been met.

The nurses added that they were hearing rumours that the delay was as a result of the slowness of people in HR who are dragging their feet in finalising payment.

