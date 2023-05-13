Mpho Rantao A MYTHICAL love across time aims to tug on heartstrings in a new South African television series. This brand-new drama takes place in two realms and tells the epic tale of romance vs duty and loyalty in a breathtaking and perilous setting.

1Magic's latest romantic series, 1802: Love Defies Time, hosted a mega private media screening in Rosebank. There, production company Hela Media introduced guests and the media to the show's protagonists and antagonists, portrayed by a cast of Xhosa actors. The story introduces us to Khosi (played by Sikelelwa Vuyeleni), a young doctor on the rise and preparing for her upcoming nuptials to Zuko (Vuyolwethu Ngcukana).

While celebrating her engagement with her family in the Eastern Cape, Khosi stumbles upon an ancient device in an old cave during a rain festival that transports her on a life-changing adventure. Using the power of this ancient time-travel tool (called the amulet), Khosi finds herself transported to 18th-century South Africa. Here, she meets young Xhosa prince Melisizwe of the ruling Jola royal family, a charismatic man embroiled in a fight between the throne and his heart.

Melisizwe is the target of his elder half-brother Longamo, who seeks to claim the throne through the very same amulet and the power it brings. With the help of his mother, MamCwerha, King Jonginamba’s first wife, Longamo embarks on schemes that harm Melisizwe just as fate introduces him to Khosi. Melisizwe struggles with his own desires and emotions, torn between his loyalty to his family and his love for a commoner. As Khosi adjusts to her new surroundings, she witnesses first-hand the tension between the Jola Royal Family and those who seek to overthrow them.

As they navigate this dangerous world together, viewers watch the two work together to save the kingdom and bond over their mutual desire to help others, duty, and love. However, there is a slight catch. The amulet only functions during the festival, when the spirits of the ancestors come to life and it appears that time travel is somehow prodigious. So part of the magic of the show is the search for Khosi’s way home to her family and fiancé. "Our viewers can expect high-quality storytelling, captivating performances, and a unique look at the beauty and complexity of love," said Lulu Hela, executive producer.

"We wanted to create a romantic series that not only entertains but also educates viewers about Xhosa culture." "Through the story, we hope to shed light on the resilience, strength, and beauty of African love. Our goal is to inspire and ignite a sense of pride in our Xhosa heritage and traditions." 25-year-old popular actress Vuyeleni is known for her roles on House of Zwide, the risque Showmax drama Adulting, and Mzansi Magic shows Isikizi, Umalume, and Ingozi yoThando.

Melisizwe is played by actor and dancer Ntuthuzelo ‘Prince’ Grootboom from Netflix productions Jiva! and Fatal Desire. Melisizwe’s elder brother Longamo and mother MamCwerha are played by Motheo Ratikane and Amanda Quwe, respectively. The show by Hela Media is one of DStv’s new scripted television offerings this year that has hit the market. The show comes as more South African-produced shows air on DStv, SABC, and streaming services like Showmax, VIU, and Netflix.