Johannesburg - Adam Catzavelos, the man who infamously filmed himself in an insulting and racially charged 22-second "weather forecast" video clip at a Greek beach, has apologised to black South Africans for calling them the k-word. Catzavelos’ racist video went viral last year, angering many South Africans.

He said in the video: “Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea, and not one k***** in sight, (it’s) f****** heaven on earth, you cannot beat this."

He is also being tried by a Greek court.

The South African Human Rights Commission took Catzavelos to the Equality Court after the video surfaced.

At the court, Catzavelos reached an agreement with the commission to pay a R150 000 fine, which is to be paid over 30 months in R5 000 instalments to a charity organisation.

He also apologised for his racially charged insult. In his apology, which he read out in court, Catzavelos apologised and owned up to taking the video selfie in August last year.





“I, Adam Catzavelos acknowledge and admit that I, on the 12th day of August 2018, made a selfie video of myself whilst on a beach on holiday in Greece where I made a racial slur, using the “k- word with reference to black South Africans in general,” he said in the statement.

Catzavelos said he was “disgusted, horrified and ashamed” of his behaviour, after he was forced to watch the video by his lawyers.

“I now, more than ever, in the course of having to confront and take responsibility for my actions, which has forced me to consider deeply issues such as dignity and humanity, am acutely aware of how profoundly dehumanising and hurtful it must be for black South Africans to be referred to by the "k-word with all its connotations, who a mere 24 years ago were liberated from centuries of enslavement, colonisation and subjugation and oppression.

“I acknowledge what I have done and the harm it has caused first and foremost to black South Africans but also to our country, to all South Africans irrespective of race, and to my family and take full responsibility for it and hold myself accountable.

“I returned to South Africa early this year on my own accord for that very purpose,” he said.

He said he was deeply remorseful for what he had done and apologised “sincerely”.

“I have had to look at myself from many different angles inside and out and can assure you that I have grown as a person, and never again will I be so insensitive as to not take other people’s feelings into account.

“I have already mentioned the self-loathing and shame I have felt as a result of my actions. In the course of going through the processes both in relation to the Criminal prosecution and the proceedings in the Equality Court, and in preparing this apology statement, I have become aware of the extent to which I, as a perpetrator, have damaged my own dignity and humanity,” he said.

He said he hoped that he would be forgiven for his actions.

“I am hopeful that in making this acknowledgement and apology I will be forgiven and be able to restore my identity as a person and my pride so that I am also able to restore my confidence and participate in all aspects of life in South Africa including the building of social cohesion,” he said.