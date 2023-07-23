AEC secures Technip Energy as Gold Sponsor for African Energy Week in Cape Town

FRENCH-based, globally integrated energy company Technip Energies is set to participate as a Gold Sponsor at African Energy Week 2023, scheduled to take place in Cape Town from October 16 to 20. This is according to an announcement by the African Energy Chamber (AEC), which said that in recognition of their significant contributions to the industry, it was an honour to have Technip Energies on board.

AEC said the involvement of Technip Energies at Africa’s largest energy event was crucial for highlighting industry challenges as well as presenting solutions and opportunities for market optimisation and sustainable practices. African Energy Week is the AEC’s annual event, uniting African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sectors for dialogue on the future of the African energy industry. The AEC said by forming strategic alliances with African energy producers and major international players in the market, globally integrated energy company Technip Energies had assumed a leading position in advancing the energy revolution.

Technip Energies operates in 34 countries with 15 000 members of staff dedicated to bringing their clients’ visions to life. Over the past 60 years, Technip Energies has conducted more than 100 successful projects in Africa. Some of their onshore projects include the PP Secunda Plant (Sasol) in South Africa, Rovuma LNG (Exxon Mobil) in Mozambique, and Tilenga (Total Energies/CNOOC) in Uganda. Its offshore projects include Coral South FLNG (ENI) in Mozambique and BP Tortue (BP) in Senegal/Mauritania, among others. AEC executive chairman NJ Ayuk said the Chamber celebrates the milestone of having a global energy leader such as Technip Energies support their efforts to make energy poverty a thing of the past across the African continent by 2030.

“With a strong focus on sustainability, the company’s cutting-edge project management and engineering services have contributed to numerous successful projects in Africa, both onshore and offshore. “Its commitment to local content and human capital development demonstrates its dedication to empowering local communities and fostering a domestic LNG market. “We are proud to have Technip Energies as a Gold Sponsor of the continent’s biggest energy event and look forward to a wide range of deals being signed at the event in October,” Ayuk said.

Technip Energies holds prominent positions in the thriving fields of liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and ethylene, making it a valuable asset for ongoing LNG projects in Africa and the development of new hydrogen and LNG ventures across the continent. Beyond its project developments in Africa’s energy sector, the company has actively championed local content and human capital development. The AEC said the company’s emphasis on increasing human capital and its strong focus on promoting local content are instrumental in equipping the region with crucial skills needed for further advancements in the fields of engineering and technology.

With LNG projects gaining traction in many African countries, partnerships with Technip Energies have assisted with the advancement of new technologies in the field as well as providing services that ensure sustainability. In a statement the AEC said additionally, in 2021, Technip Energies actively engaged with stakeholders to build an inclusive and comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Roadmap, demonstrating dedication to transparency and collaboration in tackling global challenges. “This holistic approach aims to foster a sustainable industry ecosystem by positively impacting the environment, empowering communities, and upholding ethical governance practices.