Amatyma: A hands-on approach to parenting important to ProVerb

Johannesburg - Musician and TV host, Tebogo Thekisho, better known as ProVerb has opened up about life, fatherhood and the stresses men go through in their every day life in this week's edition of Amatyma conversation with businessman TT Mbha. During the Amatyma Wellness Check-in live conversation on Instagram, Proverb said he was happy to contribute to such a positive movement.

“TT is a maverick, and he always has great ideas. Nine times out of ten, if TT's name is on it, then you want to be on it,” ProVerb said. The pair focused on three pillars of wellness: physical, mental, and financial, as part of Amatyma’s partnership with Sunday Independent. ProVerb, the “simple dude who came to the big city from Kimberley in search of opportunities”, said he was fortunate to build an interesting career over the last two decades.

The Idols SA host and co-producer said he is currently at a point in his career where he is enjoying the fruits of his labour and the groundwork that he’s put in over the years. “You may see me on a couple of shows - I have a singing show, which I host and co-produce. I am also on radio right now from Monday to Friday from 12-3 pm (Metro FM). In between it all, I have multiple hustles, including writing books. I was also an active musician for a good period of my life,” he said. The 41-year-old father of two is interested in being someone who is here to leave a legacy and spread positivity wherever he can.

On how vital physical wellness is to him, ProVerb said physical health is not something that should be important to only parents themselves because they’re not just living for themselves but are responsible to their children too. “You do it not only to lead by example but to make sure we live long enough to see our children thrive and fulfil their full potential. Physical health, for me, is watching how I eat, how I live, and some physical activity. My mind and spirituality also cover my physical health. I've tried to cultivate positive habits and build a positive relationship with food, trying to get into the gym as often as I can.” On how he takes care of his mental health, he said he is able to compartmentalise his issues and channel his focus where it’s needed.

“I am able to mask those personal challenges that may come my way. The show must go on, whether it's showing up to work or meeting a commitment. It's high time we speak about them freely and openly and create spaces where it's safe to talk about these challenges. Brotherly interaction is essential where you know there's no judgement, no questioning or interrogation. A safe space, such as Amatyma where we can speak freely, is certainly needed.” He said his kids are a priority to him. A challenge for him when it comes to parenting is competing with the outside world. “If I try to impart a certain principle to my children at home, they encounter different influences in the form of their peer groups. I don't know what their peers’ influences are like, and what they are exposed to or the content they consume. I've got zero control of that influence, so that's what you feel like - you compete with as a parent when you try to shape the minds of your kids. For me, it's being one force against a global force that is also trying to get them (headed) in a particular direction.”

ProVerb, who spent his schooling years in a boarding school in Kimberley, said he learnt a lot of things such as taking care of himself, managing his money, and his emotions. "How I wish to raise my children is a bit different, as I want to have a more hands-on and interactive approach to parenting and be there for them as much as I can. I hope they learn some independence as they grow up too." He said, as a parent, he feels some anxiety on behalf of his teenage kids who are exposed to social media and various influences.

“While I enjoy seeing how they are navigating the world, I do feel a bit of anxiety on their behalf because I think the world can be cruel. It's harsh, and it seems they have a lot to face than we did when we were younger, like social media pressure. There is a lot of content out there that they consume, and best we can do as parents is to empower them and make the best decisions for them." He said the Amatyma movement is a much-needed platform that can help many people talk through their challenges. "It's a great platform to connect with friends, as brothers, and as men, even though I don't necessarily think it should be exclusive to men. We all need to speak as a society and have safe platforms where we can just connect with each other. We've barely made it out of a (Covid-19) pandemic. There are all sorts of challenges that we're facing regularly, so a platform like this can only do good," he said.