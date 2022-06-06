Amatyma: A safe space created by men, for men

Johannesburg - “The more we get to talk as men, the more we get to realise you are not alone in this,” said TT Mbah, speaking about the importance of men opening up, not only about their challenges but different areas of their lives. When the businessman whose real name is Thato, started sharing videos with his daughters on his Instagram timeline during the lockdown in 2020, he didn’t think he was onto something.

“We were all stuck at home and there wasn’t much to do besides being with our families, being on social media, and watching some television. I started sharing videos of myself with my daughters, of us doing whatever activities we could in the house. “My followers then asked when we’d be doing a reality TV show. I don’t like being on a reality TV show because I’ve been on one before and people on social media can be nasty, because you become too exposed. “I then decided to use social media to tell a story of what I wanted people to see and whatever message I want to convey. I decided to start a page for my daughters because everyone loved them and I wanted to see how that would go,” he said.

While he runs his own Instagram page, TT’s daughters, Thato Esperanca junior known as TJ aged 10, (named after both her parents) and Tumi Mbha aged 6, share an Instagram page under the name @MbhaSisters where they share their own content. He then wanted to create a page for dads that are like him, where they could share their content on that page. Struggling to come up with a name, he began searching for fatherhood-related pages on social media. While he found dozens of pages that highlight parenthood and presence of fathers in their children’s lives, he found nothing that catered for that dad from ekasi (the township). And this is how the concept of ‘Amatyma’ was born.

“I’m from Pimville, Soweto. I am very much a Kasi boy. While I may be affluent, my soul and everything that I am is Kasi. I never forget that. What happens when we leave the ’hood is that we think we are better than those that are left behind. “I go back to eKasi (to the township) every second or third day to hang out with them and make them feel like I’m still here. I wanted something that a boy from any township could relate to,” he said. Mbha added that “when we grew up, we were raised by amatyma (dads or fathers). The elder from next door was your father. We respected the men around us. The word ‘tyma’ is so powerful and no one has used it.

“I spoke to my legal team who I consult as I create concepts and ideas because I’ve seen how people have been in fights over copyright ownership. Even before I launched it, I consulted them so I could protect it and copyright the name. So I actually own the name and brand ‘Amatyma,’ “ he said. He said when he’d ask people what the name ‘amatyma’ meant to them, there were a lot of stories that came from people about how they use the term to refer to an elderly male figure, not only in their lives, but in their communities as well. The term comes with respect and admiration to many who grow up in townships. TT started the ‘Amatyma’ page on Instagram, (@amatyma_sa) which shares interviews he hosts with male media personalities.

“At first it was supposed to be a fun page of me sharing pictures with my daughters and encouraging other dads to do the same. Our inbox was flooded. “I was then given an idea to expand it and use the platform to get men to talk. I was told to have fun, but still have substance over the ‘Amatyma’ movement. “I then decided to create a movement for responsible fathers who are single, married, divorced and widowed. While that covers everyone, I wanted to target fathers who are heterosexual, homosexual and bisexual. I’ve included everyone,” he said.

Following the Instagram page, a WhatsApp group of all men was started which he put on the link of the ‘Amatyma’ page on Instagram. He told people they were starting a group for fathers only for them to be able to talk in their private space, where they can just vent as men. “Within 48 hours of that group, we couldn’t keep up with the numbers because WhatsApp only allows for 250 people in a group. Telegram was then a better option for us because it allows a bigger group of 20 000. That’s when the conversation started and the men began talking and crying,” he said. He organised financial wellness conferences for men where they talked about money because money is big when it comes to men, he said.

The Amatyma movement then started growing from being about fun and pictures but it became a bigger conversation on why men feel the way they do, and what is the cause of GBV – because the perpetrators are mostly men. In December, last year, TT hosted a conference for men at the Oasis Church in Sandton, Johannesburg, where a host of speakers and bishops talked to men, addressing different areas of life. “We got men to weep and open up about what they are facing in their personal lives. I now want to create a talk show for fathers that is mobile – where I go to wherever they are, whether they are at the office, or at the car wash, and talk to them about how they were raised, and the challenges they are experiencing now, as fathers, that their own fathers didn’t experience because we are in different eras.”

TT has interviewed the likes of T-bo Touch, Nhlanhla Lux, OG Molefe, and DJ Sbu. Following the passing of Ricky Rick, in February 2022, he said he realised the importance of checking in on one another. He’s now got a feature on Tuesdays where he goes live on his Instagram page with a father figure who is a celebrity. The reason he’s targeting celebrities is that they’ve got influence. “I want to humanise them as well. There is so much work to do namatyma (with men) and that heart work and hard work has to start with us,” he said.